Starboard Offers Italian Renaissance-Inspired Retail on Costa Firenze

Starboard Cruise Services is behind the retail experience aboard the new Costa Firenze, which the company said celebrates Florence with distinct Italian designers, ship-exclusive collections and what it said are memorable shopping experiences.

“Appealing to Costa’s incredibly diverse guests, our teams have created an authentic Italian-style shopping experience amplifying our partner’s vision to bring the warm Italian hospitality to sea,” said Lisa Bauer, Starboard’s president and CEO. “Costa Firenze represents a further step of our long-term partnership with Costa Cruises. It really has been a pleasure working closely together to capture the spirit of the Italian brand and creating personalized onboard retail experiences for its unique guest profiles.”

The Galleria Shops on Firenze span 13 stores offering a variety of categories from fine jewelry and apparel to handbags, trip souvenirs and travel essentials.

The ship offers rotating Italian-themed collections, having merchandise refreshed twice on each voyage – featuring Florentine keepsakes such as pottery, magnets, miniatures, keyrings and more. The shops also offer a Retail Concierge service, enabling stateroom shopping, private retail appointments and concierge-led store outings, according to Starboard.

Guests can own a piece of Italian culture by shopping Florentine designer handbags, such as Ferragamo.

Other specialty Italian brands debuting on the Costa ship include the fashion jewelry brand, Ciclamini, handmade intricate jewelry; Myto Firenze, statement jewelry pieces; and Save My Bag, a collection of colorfully designed chic totes, clutches, crossbodies and bucket bags.

New to European guests, luxury vintage brand, What Goes Around Comes Around, offers Costa Firenze’s guests the opportunity to choose from a selection of designer handbags from Louis Vuitton.

"Costa Firenze is the perfect ambassador of Italian style, which we have combined with a series of product innovations designed especially for families and couples. The on-board shop offer completes the immersive Italian cruise vacation experience for all our European guests,” added Giuseppe Carino, Vice President, Guest Experience and Onboard Sales.