Officers and Crew of Genting Dream Complete COVID-19 Vaccination in Hong Kong

Dream Cruises has announced that it has completed the vaccination of the officers and crew of the Genting Dream with their two doses of the Fosun Pharma/BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (BioNTech).

As part of the comprehensive guidelines set forth the by the government of Hong Kong, all crew members onboard Genting Dream will be fully vaccinated in order to provide the safest environment onboard the ship for guests and crew alike when she resumes sailing on July 30. Crew members received their first dose of the BioNTech vaccine on June 23.

The cruise line said that the was “an important step in the planned resumption of cruise operations in Hong Kong.”

“We are extremely excited to be the first cruise ship to return to Hong Kong – a historically important home port for Dream Cruises and one of the most stunning skylines in the world. After being away for nearly a year and a half, we truly miss Hong Kong and we can’t wait to welcome our guests back onboard,” said Captain Jukka Silvennoinen of the Genting Dream.

“Genting Dream arrived in Hong Kong on June 9 and, to fully comply with the Hong Kong government’s quarantine regulations, the ship has been anchoring off Lamma Island. Since this time, the crew has been preparing the Genting Dream for her re-launch on July 30 with heightened cleaning and disinfection of the entire ship and Dream Cruises providing crew members with ongoing training on the company’s enhanced health and safety protocols,” he added.

Dream Cruises said that the checking and replacing of all the air filters to provide the highest levels of air quality for guests is “of high importance.”

“Genting Dream’s design enables 100-percent external fresh air to be filtered and supplied to the cabins and onboard public areas – ensuring a constant and healthy flow of fresh air throughout the vessel with no recirculation of air between cabins. The 100-percent fresh air system aboard the Genting Dream allows 25 cubic meters of fresh air per person per hour, as well as 6-15 air changes per hour,” the cruise line wrote in the press release.

Dream Cruises has also updated Genting Dream’s onboard hardware. A Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine will provide medical laboratory level testing for COVID-19 onboard the ship, while available negative pressure isolation wards located inside the medical center and expandable quarantine cabins can be instantly activated in an emergency situation. Innovative no-touch hand washing stations at all-inclusive restaurants will dispense water, soap and paper towels automatically to promote good hygiene and temperature monitors throughout the ship will help to detect cases of fever among guests.

The Genting Dream is set to begin sailing at the end of July and will offer two- and three-night “Super Summer Seacations” on the high seas. The “Super Summer Seacations” will comprise of a two-night “Super Weekend Seacation”, departing Fridays, a two-Night “Super Weekday Seacation” departing Wednesdays, and a three-night “Super Summer Seacation” departing Sundays to provide a true holiday option for Hong Kong residents during the school holidays.

According to the press release, Vitamin Sea and Dream – Dream Cruises’ wellness concept – will make its Hong Kong debut on the Genting Dream with the Yoga Cruise hosted by Coffee Lam, Hong Kong’s fitness influencer and certified yoga instructor. Lam will headline the program with two special yoga classes at sea on Aug. 1-4.

With international travel still restricted, Dream Cruises is bringing the world onboard Genting Dream with Around the World at Sea, a series of thematic cruises presenting different popular travel destinations across the globe. Throughout the month of September, guests of the Genting Dream will be treated to an experience that encompasses the best of Japanese festivities including the good fortune of Dream Cruises own version of daruma dolls and a Wishing Shrine at Sea to make each guests dreams come true.

A myriad of free and paid activities will also be available during the Japanese Festival at sea. Guests can learn to make their own iconic keepsakes that are iconic to traditional festivals, such as Japanese amulets that can be found in shrines, Sunny Doll Chimes and Japanese fans. Programs also include How to Wear a Yutaka Workshops and Runway Shows, Geisha Make-up Demonstrations and Hair Ornament Tutorials, Origami Classes, Manga Drawing Lessons, Rajio Taiso Workouts, Japanese Parasol Dance and Bingata (fabric dyeing) Workshops.

A variety of gastronomic experiences will also be available – including Japanese festival deli food stalls offering such delicacies as Okinawa Long Pork Sausage, Okinawa One Snap Pork Chop, Japanese okonomiyaki and Takoyaki from Osaka, Red Bean Dorayaki and Hanami Dango. There will also be free tastings of non-export Okinawa Wagyu beef for guests.

Coming up later in the year, Europe will be showcased on the Genting Dream with the traditional German celebration of Oktoberfest and a festive winter wonderland with a Nordic Christmas.

“Genting Cruise Lines has been working hard to make sure the Genting Dream will be ready for her re-start on July 30 by utilizing our resources, experience and expertise from across our fleet and the region,” said Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines. “As a home-grown cruise company, we have been fortunate to be able to mobilise manpower and resolve logistics on short notice to deliver a memorable cruise experience for our guests this summer and beyond.”