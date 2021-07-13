Carnival Cruise Line Announces Cruise Directors for Next Round of Ships This Summer

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the lineup of cruise directors who will entertain guests on the next round of ships entering service in August from Port Canaveral, Miami and Long Beach, marking the start-up of its West Coast operations.

At the helm of the excitement onboard will be Gary Blair (pictured bottom right) on the Carnival Magic from Port Canaveral, Felipe Couto (top right) on the Carnival Sunrise from Miami and Lee Mason (bottom left) on the Carnival Panorama from Long Beach.

“We are back – and the fun is back – bigger and better than ever, and who better to lead the charge in that fun than our wonderful cruise directors,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line.

“As we continue to expand our guest operations and welcome guests back on board, it is so special and exciting to also bring our cruise directors back and to finally give our guests the amazing vacation experiences they know and love,” he added.

Giving Mike Pack and his wife, former Carnival cruise director Emma Nixon, time to enjoy their newborn baby, Chris Williams (top left) will serve as the Mardi Gras’ cruise director for its first series of voyages.

The line returned to guest operations in early July with the Carnival Vista from the Port of Galveston and the Carnival Horizon from PortMiami. Sailings on the Carnival Breeze begin Thursday and the Carnival Miracle later this month, followed by the debut of Carnival’s newest ship, the Mardi Gras, on July 31.