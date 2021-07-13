Crystal Symphony to Sail from NYC and Boston to Bermuda

Crystal Cruises announced that Crystal Symphony will re-deploy to sail from U.S. homeports in Boston and New York for its new Luxury Bermuda Escapes, a series of seven-night voyages to Bermuda beginning in August.

The first four voyages will depart round-trip from Flynn Cruiseport Boston beginning on August 22, 2021, featuring Sunday-to-Sunday itineraries, followed by nine voyages set to depart round-trip from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal beginning on September 24, 2021, featuring Friday-to-Friday itineraries.

When Crystal Symphony sets sail in August with reduced capacity, all guests and crew will be vaccinated as a requirement of the company’s Crystal Clean+ protocols, a set of measures established in response to COVID-19. Additionally, Crystal’s guests and crew will follow all local health guidelines and protocols when visiting Bermuda, the company said, in a press release.

Crystal Symphony’s Luxury Bermuda Escapes will feature two full days and two nights in Bermuda with the opportunity for travelers to enjoy the service and amenities of luxury cruise travel close to home. These new voyages will replace Crystal Symphony’s previously scheduled 10-night voyages round-trip Antigua and St. Maarten, according to a press release.

“As the entire travel industry emerges from the restrictions of the global pandemic, flexibility has been key in re-establishing meaningful experiences for travelers. For cruising, in particular, the recent positive developments of ships sailing from U.S. ports have prompted U.S. travelers to show an increased preference for more direct access to luxury cruise options closer to home,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s president. “The Luxury Bermuda Escapes out of Boston and New York are a perfect fit, allowing us to welcome guests back on board to enjoy the service and amenities of the World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line. Guests can enjoy a gorgeous destination famous for its pink sand beaches, turquoise seas, historic harbors and UNESCO World Heritage sites, paired with the ease and convenience of departing from these well-connected travel hubs both for those driving to the pier or those flying into the cities.”

“We are delighted to welcome Crystal Symphony’s guests to Bermuda’s 21-square miles of beautiful open spaces and pink sand beaches and invite them to relax and enjoy all the culture, adventure and fun we have to offer knowing that stringent protocols ensure them a healthy, safe and pleasurable experience,” said Bermuda’s Minister of Transport, The Hon. Lawrence Scott, JP, MP.

“We look forward to welcoming cruise passengers back to Flynn Cruiseport Boston this summer and providing an opportunity for New England residents and others to experience Bermuda,” said Massport Port Director Michael Meyran. “Pre-pandemic, the Cruiseport served more than 400,000 passengers aboard 20 major cruise lines and generated $100 million to the local economy. Massport and Crystal Cruises are actively working on a port agreement that will align with local and state public health authorities, as well as meet all the necessary CDC protocols.”

“Ports America is extremely pleased to welcome Crystal Symphony back to New York City as her homeport,” said Steve Loevsky, vice president, Cruise Ports America. “We have had a long-standing partnership with Crystal Cruises for many decades serving their vessels at Manhattan Cruise Terminal and throughout many ports in the U.S. and we look forward to a successful return this fall.”

According to Anderson, the line had to cancel Crystal Symphony’s Caribbean voyages this year due to the redeployment.

“We would like to thank our friends in Antigua, St. Maarten and the Caribbean for their partnership as well as their understanding as we make this change,” Anderson said. “We look forward to calling on these wonderful destinations, as we always have, in future deployments.”

In Bermuda, Crystal Symphony will call into the Royal Naval Dockyard.