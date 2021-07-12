Ponant and Smithsonian Journeys Reveal Winter 2022 Expeditions

Ponant has announced new winter 2022 itineraries in collaboration with Smithsonian Journeys.

Drawing on Smithsonian's resources dating back 175 years, the new sailings will feature experts and experiences that embrace local cultures and dive deeper into a destination’s history, cuisine, language, environment, and wildlife, according to a statement.

Departures exploring Antarctica, Costa Rica and Panama, the Caribbean, and Japan, will provide opportunities to engage with a variety of experts, ranging from geologists and scientists to astrophysicists and historians. The full list of sailings can be viewed here.

Among the highlights:

Antarctica: The White Continent, L’Austral

The 11-day itinerary will journey into the heart of the Antarctica peninsula. The journey will take guests up close to Gentoo and Adelie penguins and seals and will redirect or stop navigation in order to witness passing humpback whales. The cruise will be accompanied by the cruise line's expedition team, and two Smithsonian Journeys Experts, astrophysicist Michelle Thaller, who serves as the assistant director for Science Communication at NASA’s Goddard Space Center, and geologist Wayne Ranney with over 40 years of experience leading trips to Earth’s most spectacular landscapes, who will join guests on excursions to research stations, volcanic beaches, and along icebergs and ice floe.

Departure on January 22, 2022 / 10 nights, 11 days

Starting from $9,830 per person

Panama and Costa Rica by Sea: The Natural Wonders of Central America, Le Champlain

Embark on an eight-day cruise from Colón, Panama to Puerto Caldera, Costa Rica passing through the Panama Canal. Ports of call include the UNESCO World Heritage site Darién National Park for treks through the wilderness; a hosted visit to the Punta Culebra Nature Center at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama City; and Carara National Park, home to over 10,000 species of plants, 300 species of birds and 200 species of butterflies. Guests will join engaging discussions onboard with two Smithsonian Journeys Experts, Matthew Larsen, Director Emeritus of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, centered around the importance of ecosystems and Ralph Nurnberger, historian and expert in international relations.

Departure on January 24, 2022 / 7 nights, 8 days

Starting from $4,410 per person

Cruising the Caribbean’s Windward Islands, Le Dumont-d’Urville

Join Smithsonian Journeys Experts, Caribbean historian Franklin Knight and geophysicist Carola Stearns, with experience in climate geomorphology, while discovering the most enchanting islands of the Caribbean Sea. Departing from St. Lucia, the ship will travel to ports unable to be visited by larger vessels including: Portsmouth, Dominica; Les Saintes, Guadeloupe; and islands and cays in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Departure on February 13, 2022 / 7 nights, 8 days

Starting from $3,900 per person