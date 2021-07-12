Swan Hellenic Adjusts 2022 Deployment

Swan Hellenic has announced ten exciting new itineraries for its 2022 season in response to Australia and New Zealand’s extension of government restrictions to contain the ongoing pandemic, according to a press release.

New itineraries include Patagonia and the Antarctic to Mexico, Alaska and the Russian Far East.

The in-depth cultural expedition cruises, encompassing the whole American continent West coast connecting the polar regions, will be departing Ushuaia, Valparaiso, Lima, Panama, Puerto Quetzal, Mazatlán, San Diego, Vancouver and Seward on 10-14-day itineraries between February and May next year.

“Our team have worked hard to create truly exceptional new itineraries with many varied discovery opportunities,” explained Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito. “So, although disappointed we can't explore Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) in first half of 2022 – and of course planning to be there in late 2022 and again in 2023 – we’re very excited to offer these wonderful new cruises to the curious-minded and adventurous voyagers for whom a Swan Hellenic cultural expedition cruise is the natural choice.”