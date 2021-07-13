Cruise Lines Back in Service: July 2021

With the U.S. restart pushing the numbers up, the global cruise industry is quickly bouncing back.

While 141 cruise ships will be in service before the end of July, over 40 operators have already resumed operations around the world.

According to the July 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, these are the cruise lines currently in action:

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean was one of the first major cruise lines to resume service, with sailings from Singapore resuming in December 2020. By July 31, six additional vessels are set to welcome guests back, with itineraries in Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean.

The main highlight is the new Odyssey of the Seas, which is slated to sail on its maiden voyage on July 31 from Fort Lauderdale.

Region: Singapore, Bahamas, Europe, Alaska and Caribbean

Ships currently in service:

- Quantum of the Seas

- Adventure of the Seas

- Freedom of the Seas

- Anthem of the Seas

- Jewel of the Seas

- Serenade of the Seas (from July 19)

- Odyssey of the Seas (from July 31)

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line recently kicked off its first cruise in almost 16 months, as the Carnival Vista sailed from Galveston withs passengers on July 3, 2021. A second vessel, the Carnival Horizon, also resumed service from PortMiami, on July 4.

Carnival plans to reactivate three more vessels before the end of July, including the new LNG-powered Mardi Gras.

Region: North America – Bahamas and Caribbean

Ships currently in service:

- Carnival Vista

- Carnival Horizon

- Carnival Breeze (from July 15)

- Carnival Miracle (from July 27)

- Mardi Gras (from July 31)

MSC Cruises

After pioneering the European restart in August 2020, MSC Cruises currently has seven active vessels. The most recent addition to the lineup was the MSC Seaview, which resumed service in Northern Europe on July 3.

Region: Europe – Western Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean, United Kingdom and Northern Europe

Ships currently in service:

- MSC Grandiosa

- MSC Seaside

- MSC Virtuosa

- MSC Orchestra

- MSC Splendida

- MSC Magnifica

- MSC Seaview

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises is quickly reactivating its fleet. While the Celebrity Millennium became the first company vessel to welcome the passengers back on June 5, 2021, a total of eight vessels are set to reenter service before late July.

Region: Caribbean, Europe, Galapagos and Alaska

Ships currently in service:

- Celebrity Summit

- Celebrity Apex

- Celebrity Edge

- Celebrity Silhouette

- Celebrity Flora

- Celebrity Millennium (from July 23)

- Celebrity Xpedition (from July 24)

- Celebrity Equinox (from July 25)

Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises welcomed passengers back on May 1, 2021, with the Costa Smeralda in the Western Mediterranean. More recently, the Italian brand added three other vessels to the active fleet, including the new Costa Firenze on July 4.

Region: Europe – Western and Eastern Mediterranean

Ships currently in service:

- Costa Smeralda

- Costa Luminosa

- Costa Deliziosa

- Costa Firenze

TUI Cruises

German-based TUI Cruises resumed sailings a year ago, in July 2020. Currently, nearly all of its vessels are back in service, offering cruises in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Region: Europe – Greece, Mediterranean and Germany

Ships currently in service:

- Mein Schiff 1

- Mein Schiff 2

- Mein Schiff 4

- Mein Schiff 5

- Mein Schiff 6

AIDA Cruises

Another German company with a solid restart plan, AIDA, is currently sailing to different destinations with four vessels. A fifth ship is set to be added into service later in July, offering cruises from Hamburg, Germany.

Region: Europe – Mediterranean, Greece, Baltic and Northern Europe

Ships currently in service:

- AIDAperla

- AIDAsol

- AIDAblu

- AIDAprima

- AIDAmar (from July 31)

Dream Cruises

Genting is currently back in service with its Dream Cruises brand. One of the first cruise lines to restart service, it currently has one ship in service in Asia, with a second slated to resume sailings on July 30.

Region: Asia – Singapore and Hong Kong

Ships currently in service:

- World Dream

- Genting Dream (from July 30)

Seabourn

Seabourn is restarting guest operations this month, with two vessels. While the Seabourn Ovation has already welcomed guests back in Europe, the Seabourn Odyssey is set to reenter service on July 18 in the Caribbean.

Region: Eastern Mediterranean and Caribbean

Ships currently in service:

- Seabourn Ovation

- Seabourn Odyssey (from July 18)

Viking Cruises

After resuming service in England, Viking had reactivated additional ships over the past few weeks. The luxury brand is currently sailing to the United Kingdom, Bermuda, Iceland and the Mediterranean.

Region: United Kingdom, Bermuda, Iceland and Mediterranean

Ships currently in service:

- Viking Venus

- Viking Orion

- Viking Sky

- Viking Sea

- Viking Star (from July 27)

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

After sailing a limited Northern Europe program last summer, Hapag-Lloyd now has four vessels in service offering itineraries in the Mediterranean, the Baltic and the Norwegian Fjords.

Region: Europe – Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Norwegian Fjords

Ships currently in service:

- Europa 2

- Europa

- Hanseatic Inspiration

- Hanseatic Nature

Silversea Cruises

Royal Caribbean’s luxury brand, Silversea, currently has two ships sailing in the Mediterranean and the Galapagos. Restarts in Alaska and Iceland are also planned for July.

Region: Eastern Mediterranean, Galapagos, Iceland and Alaska

Ships currently in service:

- Silver Moon

- Silver Origin

- Silver Muse (July 29)

- Silver Shadow (July 30)

Crystal Cruises

Crystal Cruises resumed service recently, with the Crystal Serenity. The vessel is currently sailing an all-Bahamian itinerary from Nassau and Bimini. The all new Crystal Endeavor sails in Iceland starting on July 17.

Region: Bahamas and Iceland

Ships currently in service:

- Crystal Serenity

- Crystal Endeavor (from July 17)

Windstar Cruises

Two Windstar vessels relaunched service on June 19, 2020, offering cruises in the Caribbean and Europe. A third vessel, the Wind Spirit, is set to resume operations this month in Tahiti.

Region: Caribbean, Eastern Mediterranean and Tahiti

Ships currently in service:

- Star Breeze

- Wind Star

- Wind Spirit (from July 15)

SeaDream

After a successful season in Norway in 2020, SeaDream is relaunching its service in Europe. The yachting brand is sailing in the Mediterranean and Norway, with its two-ship fleet.

Region: Europe – Eastern Mediterranean and Norway

Ships currently in service:

- SeaDream I

- SeaDream II

Ponant

Ponant has resumed operations on June 16, 2021, and currently has four ships in service. The company’s small-ship fleet is sailing in Iceland, France and Eastern Mediterranean.

Region: Europe – Iceland, Brittany and Eastern Mediterranean

Ships currently in service:

- Le Dumont D’Urville

- Le Bellot

- Le Lyrial

- Le Bougainville

Celestyal Cruises

Specializing in cruises to Greece, Celestyal Cruises resumed service in June 2021, with the Celestyal Crystal. A second ship, the Celestyal Olympia, also welcomed passengers back last month, sailing from Piraeus.

Region: Eastern Mediterranean – Greek Islands

Ships currently in service:

- Celestyal Crystal

- Celestyal Olympia

Phoenix Reisen

Following other local operators, Phoenix Reisen is back in action in Germany. As the first ship to resume service for the brand, the Artania welcomed the guests back on July 10, 2021, for a Northern Europe cruise.

Region: Europe – Germany

Ships currently in service:

- Artania

Marella Cruises

Marella Cruises restarted service with domestic sailings in the United Kingdom. Following the Marella Explorer restart last month, the Marella Explorer 2 also resumed operations recently.

Region: Europe – United Kingdom

Ships currently in service:

- Marella Explorer

- Marella Explorer 2

P&O Cruises

The first guests in 15 months were welcomed by P&O Cruises on June 27, 2021 aboard the Britannia. The vessel is currently the only one in service for the brand.

Region: Europe – United Kingdom

Ships currently in service:

- Britannia

Saga Cruises

Saga Cruises resumed service on June 27, 2021, with the Spirit of Discovery. The company is now preparing the inaugural cruise of the 2020-built Spirit of Adventure, which is set to welcome passengers for the first time on July 26.

Region: Europe – United Kingdom

Ships currently in service:

- Spirit of Discovery

- Spirit of Adventure (from July 26)

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Another UK operator back in action, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines resumed sailings on July 5, 2021. The 1,360-guest Borealis was the vessel chosen for the restart, marking its inaugural cruise with the company.

Region: Europe – United Kingdom

Ships currently in service:

- Borealis

Noble Caledonia

Noble Caledonia’s small-ship fleet is back in service in the United Kingdom. The 100-guest vessels are currently offering domestic cruises around the British Islands.

Region: Europe – United Kingdom

Ships currently in service:

- Hebridean Sky

- Island Sky

Lindblad Expeditions

In June 2021, Lindblad Expeditions saw the restart of three different vessels in a week, marking its return to guest services. Now, the brand has six vessels in action, sailing to Alaska, the Galapagos and Iceland.

Region: Galapagos, Alaska and Iceland

Ships currently in service:

- National Geographic Endeavour II

- National Geographic Quest

- National Geographic Venture

- National Geographic Sea Lion

- National Geographic Sea Bird

- National Geographic Explorer

- National Geographic Endurance (from July 21)

American Queen Steamboat Company

Offering river cruises in the United States, American Queen Steamboat Company resumed service in March 2021 and currently has three vessels in service.

Region: USA – Domestic Waters

Ships currently in service:

- American Countess

- American Duchess

- American Empress

American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines welcomed passengers back in March 2021, with a cruise to the U.S. East Coast. The small ship cruise line added 11 more vessels since then, offering cruises on the Mississippi River, Pacific Northwest, Alaska, New England and more.

Region: USA – Domestic and Coastal Waters

Ships currently in service:

- Independence

- American Jazz

- American Star

- Queen of the Mississippi

- America

- American Constitution

- American Song

- American Harmony

- American Pride

- American Constellation

- Queen of the West

- American Spirit

Un-Cruise Adventures

One of the first companies to restart service in Alaska, Un-Cruise Adventures currently has six ships sailing in the region.

Region: North America – Alaska

Ships currently in service:

- Safari Quest

- The Legacy

- Wilderness Discoverer

- Wilderness Explorer

- Safari Explorer

- Wilderness Adventurer

Alaskan Dream Cruises

Alaskan Dream Cruises’ U.S.-flagged fleet is back in service in Alaska. As of July, five of the company’s vessels are operating in the region.

Region: North America – Alaska

Ships currently in service:

- Kruzof Explorer

- Chichagof Dream

- Misty Fjord

- Alaskan Dream

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines

Offering river cruises in Canada, St. Lawrence Cruise Lines has recently relaunched service with its sole vessel, the Canadian Empress.

Region: North America – St. Lawrence River

Ships currently in service:

- Canadian Empress

Aranui

Offering a service that mixes cargo shipping and cruising, Aranui Cruises has been sailing since July 2020. The line operates a single vessel, the 230-guest Aranui 5.

Region: Oceania - South Pacific

Ships currently in service:

- Aranui 5

Coral Expeditions

Coral Expeditions restarted sailing in October 2020, with the 75-guest Coral Discoverer. Later, the Australia-based cruise line added two other ships to the lineup, including the newbuild Coral Geographer.

Region: Oceania - Australia

Ships currently in service:

- Coral Discoverer

- Coral Adventurer

- Coral Geographer

True North Cruises

Specializing in adventure cruises, True North Cruises was among the first companies to resume service in July 2020.

Region: Oceania - Australia

Ships currently in service:

- True North

Poseidon Expeditions

Poseidon Expeditions resumed operations this month with cruises to the North Pole on the 50 Years of Victory icebreaker.

Region: North Pole

Ships currently in service:

- 50 Years of Victory

Metropolitan Touring

Metropolitan Touring is back in service since August 2020, offering expedition cruises to the Galapagos Islands.

Region: South America – The Galapagos

Ships currently in service:

- La Pinta

- Isabela I

Variety Cruises

Variety Cruises restarted operations with its signature eight-day itinerary “Jewels of the Cyclades” in June 2021.

Region: Mediterranean

Ships currently in service:

- Galileo

Black Sea Cruises

Black Sea Cruises restarted operations on June 13, as the Prince Vladimir departed Sochi, Russia, on its first post-pandemic cruise.

Region: Europe – Black Sea

Ships currently in service:

- Knyaz Vladimir

Club Med

Club Med has resumed operations in the Mediterranean, with the Club Med 2 offering cruises to France and Greece.

Region: Europe – Mediterranean

Ships currently in service:

- Club Med 2

Iceland ProCruises

Iceland ProCruises’ only ship, the Ocean Diamond, resumes service on July 11, offering a program of five cruises around Iceland and Greenland.

Region: Iceland

Ships currently in service:

- Ocean Diamond (from July 11)

CroisiEurope

With two ships in the Mediterranean, CroisiEurope is back in action. The French brand is currently sailing in Corsica and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Region: Europe – Eastern Mediterranean and Corsica

Ships currently in service:

- La Belle de L’Adriatique

- La Belle des Oceans