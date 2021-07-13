Cruise Industry News to Publish Special Sustainable Sailing Magazine

Cruise Industry News today announced it will publish a special one-time magazine, Sustainable Sailing, highlighting cruise line and vendor plans for sustainability and green cruising.

Already in development, this one-time special edition magazine will be released in early September in both print and digital formats. It will be available on a unique complimentary basis with a wide distribution to cruise line operators, shipyards, and vessel management companies, plus government stakeholders globally.

Sustainable Sailing is set to feature exclusive one-on-one interviews with cruise operators, vendors and other key players across a global cruise industry as it restarts, outlining green strategies, sustainability, operational efficiencies and alternative powerplant and fuel possibilities, also touching on interior design, overall ship design, supply chain and more topics.

Vendors will be able to share new strategies ranging from reducing fuel consumption and air emissions to removing plastics from the supply chain.

White papers will be evaluated on a content basis. Interested vendors can learn more and request information.

In addition will be a look at the updated orderbook of green ships, old ships becoming more efficient, shore power at ports and more.