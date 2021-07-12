Floringo Supplies Sustainable Terry Towels for Cruise Lines Like AIDA

Terrycloth manufacturer Floringo has said that it’s been supplying cruise lines – such as AIDA Cruises – with long-life terry towels and bathrobes for many years.

“All products are manufactured to industrial laundering and equipped with high comfort for guests on cruise lines,” the company said.

According to a press release, Floringo has always set a strong focus on sustainability.

“All products are long-lasting – preventing the environment from needless waste,” Floringo wrote. “The company ensures consistently high quality by working with selected suppliers who are certified according to acknowledged social and environmental standards and who vouch for safe production conditions.”

The company said that it was awarded the hallmark “Green Button” ('Grüner Knopf') for “ethical end environmentally friendly production and a strong corporate social responsibility” in February 2021.

“The industrial laundering industry calls for terry towels and bathrobes that can withstand the high stresses of washing and tumbling, while remaining soft and fluffy and at the same delivering a compelling performance in terms of economy,” said Bernhard Egner, Managing Director of Floringo.

“We have specialized in catering for these needs by providing high-quality, durable products. The high performance of our terry merchandise pays off with up to 30 percent longer service life, which is economically decisive for businesses in this segment and at the same time pays off for the environment,” he added.