Carnival Glory Latest Ship to Get New Hull Colors

The Carnival Glory is the latest Carnival Cruise Line ship to be adorned with a new hull design that is becoming a trademark of the cruise line. The Glory received her new colors of red, white and blue at the drydock in Marseilles, France.

According to a press release, the Carnival Magic already received the new livery in May while the Carnival Dream is next in line for the hull design when it completes its dry dock later in July.

According to Carnival, the new livery pays homage to maritime tradition and is inspired by design that debuted on its newest ship, Mardi Gras, scheduled to enter service from Port Canaveral on July 31.