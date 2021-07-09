Virgin Cruises’ Valiant Lady To Sail in the UK in 2022

Virgin Voyages has revealed three new pre-summer voyages setting sail from Portsmouth, England in 2022.

On the heels of the recent unveiling of the ‘Summer Soiree Series’ for its inaugural ship, the Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady will officially make her debut in UK waters before heading to Barcelona to sail the Med in the summer.

With dates ranging from March 18 through May 14, 2022, the Valiant Lady will sail on a series of three new itineraries, including a mix of three-night, 11-night and 12-night voyages.

The Valiant Lady is hitting the water with a splash in spring 2022, sailing from the UK to European cities and islands, including late-night and overnight stays in Málaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Lisbon and Belgium.

The Valiant Lady’s getaways include:

● Itinerary 1 - Long Weekender in Zeebrugge (three-night)

● Itinerary 2 - Coast the Canary Islands, Spain, & Portugal (11-night)

● Itinerary 3 - Late Nights in Portugal and Spain (12-night)

In advance of going out for sale, Virgin Voyages is offering its First Mates (travel advisors) the opportunity to pre-register interested sailors (guests) for Valiant Lady’s inaugural voyages.

Valiant Lady’s new pre-summer voyages will officially be up for sale on July 21, 2021.