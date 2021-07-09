MSC Expands Saudi Arabia Program With Summer 2021 Cruises

MSC Cruises has announced that the MSC Bellissima, one of the line’s latest ships, will sail 21 Red Sea voyages from Jeddah, the commercial hub of Saudi Arabia, between the end of July and late October.

The Meraviglia-class MSC Bellissima, which first came to service in 2019, will offer three- and four-night cruises to Safaga for Luxor, Egypt or Aqaba for Petra, Jordan before returning to her Saudi homeport.

According to the cruise line’s press release, MSC Bellissima will be the largest cruise ship ever to sail the waters of the Red Sea.

The summer sailings will add to MSC Cruises’ previously announced winter 2021/22 Red Sea voyages from Jeddah starting in November.

“As the tourism industry of Saudi Arabia grows progressively for its own residents and international visitors, we at MSC Cruises are looking forward to making a positive and lasting contribution as more people explore and discover the rich heritage and incredible cultural attractions it has to offer,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, the executive chairman of MSC Cruises.

“With our cruises this summer from Jeddah of the MSC Bellissima and a ship dedicated for the winter season in the Red Sea we are committed to serving holidaymakers with the very best cruise experiences. This, we believe, will accelerate the attractiveness of holidays at sea in the region and significantly help in the growth of tourism,” he added.

The MSC Bellissima was delivered in 2019 and has a wide range of environmental features and technology to reduce her environmental footprint, as well as entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

With both a 975-seat mainstage theatre and an aft Carousel Lounge, the ship offers various theater shows, as well as a Grand Canyon theme for the aquapark with three exhilarating water slides, a full-size bowling alley, F1 simulator and XD cinema for guests of all ages. Children can enjoy the 700-sq.-meter Kids Club.

The MSC Bellissima also features a Mediterranean-style promenade with an 80-meter LED sky screen as the social hub of the ship and a shopping gallery with more than 200 brands. The authentic Balinese MSC Aurea Spa offers 79 different body and facial treatments along with a thermal area.