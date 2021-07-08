Disney Premiers ‘Avengers’ Dining Experience Aboard Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line has announced the debut of “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” at Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard the Disney Wish. Premiering in summer 2022, this cinematic dining adventure will assemble superheroes in a showcase of “revolutionary quantum technology and world-class cuisine,” the cruise line wrote.

Danny Handke, senior creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering, has called the new dining experience “Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious dining experience ever.”

“We’re doing something that’s never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling. It’s the perfect complement to the incredible menu of story-driven dining aboard the Disney Wish,” Handke said.

Guests aboard the Disney Wish will also be able to enjoy Marceline Market and Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods, the cruise line’s two new quick-and-casual dining open throughout the day.

According to a press release, Worlds of Marvel is “the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where guests will play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them.”

The restaurant’s menu was inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the cruise line said.

“Avengers: Quantum Encounter” will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp as they embark on their first public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers. According to the press release, guests will get an up-close look at holographic models, field reports and scenes from Marvel movies displayed on the screens surrounding the room. Every table at Worlds of Marvel will feature an interactive Quantum Core, “a brand-new device that can cause objects to shrink and grow remotely.”

“Guests will assist Ant-Man and The Wasp as they attempt some small-scale trials, perhaps shrinking oversized luggage for easy stateroom storage,” Disney wrote.

Worlds of Marvel will take families on a flavorful tour of the real and fictional settings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with dishes inspired by legendary locales like African Wakanda, Eastern European Sokovia and the Avengers’ home base of New York City. Though menus are still in development, guests can expect to find a diverse array of globally influenced items and playful nods to the worlds and characters they know and love from Marvel Studios films, Disney said.

While the Disney Wish will offer upscale table-service experiences throughout the day, families will also be able to grab quick, convenient meals and snacks with casual walk-up dining options available.

Marceline Market

Disney’s Marceline Market is a stylish food hall inspired by popular marketplaces around the world. Here, guests will find a changing menu of specialized offerings in a vibrant, free flow setting with both indoor and outdoor seating and ocean views all around.

Marceline Market will feature a variety of freshly prepared cuisines for the whole family to enjoy, including American classics, international specialties, comfort foods, seafood, soups and salads, vegetarian and plant-based fare, baked goods, and desserts.

Marceline Market will offer a casual, walk-around dining experience for breakfast and lunch, followed by table-service dining at dinnertime with entrees cooked to order.

Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods

Located on the upper decks, Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods will be available for families to grab a quick bite for lunch, dinner or anytime in between. The restaurant will offer a mix of fan-favorite treats, like Disney Cruise Line’s signature soft-serve ice cream, with two brand-new selections: The Disney Wish will feature the fleet’s first dedicated quick-service venues for barbeque and Mexican-inspired fare.

Also offering American classics and other snackable delights, this open-air eatery comprises five uniquely themed food stalls: Mickey’s Smokestack Barbecue, Donald’s Cantina, Daisy’s Pizza Pies, Goofy’s Grill and Sweet Minnie’s Ice Cream.

The design is inspired by the seaside boardwalk setting featured in popular “Mickey Mouse” animated shorts, a fitting addition to the Mickey and Friends-themed family district on the upper decks. A sizable, shaded seating area will provide convenient and comfortable accommodations for families to relax and enjoy their meals.

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.