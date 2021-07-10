AmaWaterways Launches New Program With Metropolitan Touring

AmaWaterways has partnered up with Metropolitan Touring, a tour operator in South America, to introduce a new river cruise experience in Colombia.

According to a press release, this alliance brings together the destination expertise of Metropolitan Touring and the team of river cruise experts at AmaWaterways, making the latter the first luxury river cruise line to sail the Magdalena River.

Starting in December 2023, guests will be able to sail onboard a new “custom-built, all-suite, eco-friendly river cruise ship,” AmaWaterways said.

The new ship and cruise program will incorporate the design experience of AmaWaterways’ President and Co-Founder Rudi Schreiner, plus Metropolitan Touring’s expertise in expedition cruising in the Galápagos Islands.

“Not since my early university days of exploring the Amazon River have I felt the excitement of discovering a new destination that is so rich in biodiversity and culture, as I found on the Magdalena River in Colombia,” said Schreiner. “I’m absolutely captivated by the rich history, wildlife, and friendly welcome that awaits our guests when our intimate, all-suite ship sets sail in December 2023.”

Paulina Burbano de Lara, chief executive officer of Metropolitan Touring, said that Colombia has always been “a country that’s close to her heart.”

“Finding the right partner to develop the first-ever eco-friendly river cruise experience for Colombia was therefore of utmost importance to our company and me,” she shared. “We know that Rudi, Kristin, and all the AmaWaterways team share our passion for the River Magdalena, and we’re delighted that together we will create innovative and enriching experiences for guests.”

AmaWaterways’ guests will be able to choose between two seven-night itineraries with pre- and post-cruise land programs exploring the Magdalena River and delving into Colombia’s cultural and natural heritage.

Passengers – accompanied by a skilled team, which will include a wellness manager onboard – will be able to enjoy local nature, wildlife, culture, flavors, and people, as well as activities such as kayaking, hiking, and birdwatching.

“It is incredibly exciting to be able to launch a new river cruise destination like Colombia, with such a colorful history and artistic background,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “We are celebrating 19 years of creating authentic river cruise experiences in Europe, Asia, and Africa, and now, with our world-recognized destination partner, Metropolitan Touring, we will be able to offer our guests an opportunity to explore a fourth continent while discovering the hidden gems of Colombia along the majestic Magdalena River.”

Specific itineraries are currently being developed, AmaWaterways said, with more details anticipated in the coming weeks.