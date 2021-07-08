Latest Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Locations

With two vessels already sailing and more to follow over the summer, the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is on the move as it prepares for several service resumptions. Here is the location of every Carnival ship as of July 8, 2021:

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

After visiting Miami for the first time, the Mardi Gras has returned to Port Canaveral. Carnival’s largest ship ever is set to enter service on July 31, offering cruises to the Caribbean.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

With its service resumption scheduled for August, the Carnival Panorama is currently docked at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Horizon resumed service on July 4. Based in Miami, the vessel is now offering a series of six- and eight-night cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

On July 3, the Carnival Vista became the first Carnival ship to resume guest operations after a 15-month service pause. The ship is now departing Galveston weekly, on a program of seven-day cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Galveston, Texas

The next Carnival vessel set to reenter service, the Carnival Breeze, is in Galveston. The Texan city will serve as the homeport for the ship, which will offer four- and five-day cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Freeport, Bahamas

After more than a year spent in Europe, the Carnival Magic is back in North America. The vessel left Marseille, where it received Carnival’s new livery during a recent drydock, on June 13 and is now docked in Freeport, Bahamas.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Marseille, France

The Carnival Dream is currently in Marseille. The vessel arrived in the French port on June 13, for a scheduled drydock.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Dubai, UAE

The Carnival Splendor docked in Dubai for the first time on June 26. With its Australian cruises cancelled until September, the vessel was previously spending the operational pause in Southern Asia.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Freedom is presently maneuvering near the Great Stirrup Cay Anchorage in the Bahamas.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Florida Coast

After a recent visit to Port Everglades, the Carnival Liberty is awaiting the service resumption near the coast of Florida.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Marseille, France

Previously in Italy, the Carnival Valor is currently docked at a shipyard in Marseille, France. The vessel is expected to be drydocked there before eventually returning to the United States.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

Set to offer Alaska cruises starting on July 27, the Carnival Miracle is presently in Long Beach. Having been in California since December 2020, the vessel is expected to sail to Seattle soon.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Marseille, France

The Carnival Glory is another Carnival vessel in Marseille, France. It arrived in the port in June and is currently undergoing a scheduled drydock.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

Spending the operational pause around Florida, the Carnival Conquest is docked in Miami.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Florida Coast

After helping evacuate St. Vincent during a volcano eruption, the Carnival Legend has recently returned to the Florida-Bahamas region. With a visit to PortMiami scheduled for July 13, the vessel is currently anchored in front of the city.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Pride is another ship spending the operational pause around the Bahamas – at the Great Stirrup Cay area.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Dubai, UAE

The Australia-based Carnival Spirit is presently docked in Dubai, UAE, along with the Carnival Splendor.

Carnival Victory/Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Victory is undergoing a delayed major refit in Cádiz, Spain. After arriving at the shipyard during the pandemic, the ship is set to emerge significantly updated as the Carnival Radiance in November.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: Florida Coast

After leaving Miami on June 28, the Carnival Sunrise is currently maneuvering in the Florida–Bahamas region.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Elation is sailing near South Abaco, en route to Little Stirrup Cay, also in the Bahamas.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Caribbean

Spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Carnival Paradise is currently in St. Maarten.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Florida Coast

The Carnival Sunshine left Miami recently, after a technical call. Now, the vessel remains around the Florida Coast, along with other Carnival vessels.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: Gulf of Mexico

After docking in Galveston recently, the Carnival Sensation is awaiting the service resumption in the Gulf of Mexico.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: Florida Coast

The Carnival Ecstasy is presently in the Florida-Bahamas region, after docking in Miami for supplies earlier this week.