Latest Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Locations

With two vessels already sailing and more to follow over the summer, the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is on the move as it prepares for several service resumptions. Here is the location of every Carnival ship as of July 8, 2021:
Mardi Gras
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
After visiting Miami for the first time, the Mardi Gras has returned to Port Canaveral. Carnival’s largest ship ever is set to enter service on July 31, offering cruises to the Caribbean.
Carnival Panorama
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Long Beach, California
With its service resumption scheduled for August, the Carnival Panorama is currently docked at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.
Carnival Horizon
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Horizon resumed service on July 4. Based in Miami, the vessel is now offering a series of six- and eight-night cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean.
Carnival Vista
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
On July 3, the Carnival Vista became the first Carnival ship to resume guest operations after a 15-month service pause. The ship is now departing Galveston weekly, on a program of seven-day cruises to the Western Caribbean.
Carnival Breeze
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: Galveston, Texas
The next Carnival vessel set to reenter service, the Carnival Breeze, is in Galveston. The Texan city will serve as the homeport for the ship, which will offer four- and five-day cruises to the Western Caribbean.
Carnival Magic
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: Freeport, Bahamas
After more than a year spent in Europe, the Carnival Magic is back in North America. The vessel left Marseille, where it received Carnival’s new livery during a recent drydock, on June 13 and is now docked in Freeport, Bahamas.
Carnival Dream
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: Marseille, France
The Carnival Dream is currently in Marseille. The vessel arrived in the French port on June 13, for a scheduled drydock.
Carnival Splendor
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: Dubai, UAE
The Carnival Splendor docked in Dubai for the first time on June 26. With its Australian cruises cancelled until September, the vessel was previously spending the operational pause in Southern Asia.
Carnival Freedom
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Freedom is presently maneuvering near the Great Stirrup Cay Anchorage in the Bahamas.
Carnival Liberty
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Florida Coast
After a recent visit to Port Everglades, the Carnival Liberty is awaiting the service resumption near the coast of Florida.
Carnival Valor
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Marseille, France
Previously in Italy, the Carnival Valor is currently docked at a shipyard in Marseille, France. The vessel is expected to be drydocked there before eventually returning to the United States.
Carnival Miracle
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Long Beach, California
Set to offer Alaska cruises starting on July 27, the Carnival Miracle is presently in Long Beach. Having been in California since December 2020, the vessel is expected to sail to Seattle soon.
Carnival Glory
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Marseille, France
The Carnival Glory is another Carnival vessel in Marseille, France. It arrived in the port in June and is currently undergoing a scheduled drydock.
Carnival Conquest
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Miami, Florida
Spending the operational pause around Florida, the Carnival Conquest is docked in Miami.
Carnival Legend
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Florida Coast
After helping evacuate St. Vincent during a volcano eruption, the Carnival Legend has recently returned to the Florida-Bahamas region. With a visit to PortMiami scheduled for July 13, the vessel is currently anchored in front of the city.
Carnival Pride
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Pride is another ship spending the operational pause around the Bahamas – at the Great Stirrup Cay area.
Carnival Spirit
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Dubai, UAE
The Australia-based Carnival Spirit is presently docked in Dubai, UAE, along with the Carnival Splendor.
Carnival Victory/Radiance
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Location: Cádiz, Spain
The Carnival Victory is undergoing a delayed major refit in Cádiz, Spain. After arriving at the shipyard during the pandemic, the ship is set to emerge significantly updated as the Carnival Radiance in November.
Carnival Sunrise
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Location: Florida Coast
After leaving Miami on June 28, the Carnival Sunrise is currently maneuvering in the Florida–Bahamas region.
Carnival Elation
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Elation is sailing near South Abaco, en route to Little Stirrup Cay, also in the Bahamas.
Carnival Paradise
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Caribbean
Spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Carnival Paradise is currently in St. Maarten.
Carnival Sunshine
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: Florida Coast
The Carnival Sunshine left Miami recently, after a technical call. Now, the vessel remains around the Florida Coast, along with other Carnival vessels.
Carnival Sensation
Year Built: 1993
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: Gulf of Mexico
After docking in Galveston recently, the Carnival Sensation is awaiting the service resumption in the Gulf of Mexico.
Carnival Ecstasy
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: Florida Coast
The Carnival Ecstasy is presently in the Florida-Bahamas region, after docking in Miami for supplies earlier this week.