When Royal Caribbean Ships Will Sail Again: July Status Update

Royal Caribbean International is gradually restarting its 25-ship fleet with the aim of becoming fully operational by the end of the year. The Wonder of the Seas is expected to join its fellow Royal Caribbean International ships in March 2022.

Adventure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since June 12, 2021

Homeport: Nassau

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Freeport

Allure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: August 8, 2021*

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Anthem of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 7, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 5 nights to 8 nights

Itinerary: Domestic UK Cruising

Brilliance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: September 4, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Enchantment of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,250

Date: September 4, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: October 31, 2021

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Maarten, Barbados and St. Kitts

Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 2 to 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Grandeur of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: December 5, 2021

Homeport: Bridgetown

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries

Harmony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: August 15, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples

Independence of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: August 15, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán

Jewel of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 10, 2021

Homeport: Limassol

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes

Liberty of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: October 3, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Mariner of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: August 23, 2021*

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: November 19, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Oasis of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau

Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: July 31, 2021*

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Ovation of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: August 13, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Dawes Glacier (cruising)

Quantum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since December 1, 2020

Homeport: Singapore

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Radiance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: October 1, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles to Miami

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, San Juan del Sur, Puntarenas, Panama Canal (cruising) and Cartagena

Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: December 14, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Serenade of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 19, 2021*

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau and Ketchikan

Spectrum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: October 5, 2021*

Homeport: Hong Kong

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Symphony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: August 14, 2021*

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatán and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Vision of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: August 1, 2021

Homeport: Tianjin

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Fukuoka and Nagasaki

Wonder of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,448

Date: March 26, 2022

Homeport: Tianjin

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Fukuoka and Kumamoto

*Projected