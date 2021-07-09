When Royal Caribbean Ships Will Sail Again: July Status Update

Royal Caribbean International is gradually restarting its 25-ship fleet with the aim of becoming fully operational by the end of the year. The Wonder of the Seas is expected to join its fellow Royal Caribbean International ships in March 2022.
Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since June 12, 2021
Homeport: Nassau
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Freeport
Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: August 8, 2021*
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 5 nights to 8 nights
Itinerary: Domestic UK Cruising
Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: September 4, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: September 4, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard
Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: October 31, 2021
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Maarten, Barbados and St. Kitts
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 2 to 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 5, 2021
Homeport: Bridgetown
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries
Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: August 15, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples
Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: August 15, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán
Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 10, 2021
Homeport: Limassol
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes
Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: October 3, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel
Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: August 23, 2021*
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: November 19, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau
Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: July 31, 2021*
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: August 13, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Dawes Glacier (cruising)
Quantum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaways
Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: October 1, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles to Miami
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, San Juan del Sur, Puntarenas, Panama Canal (cruising) and Cartagena
Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: December 14, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 19, 2021*
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau and Ketchikan
Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: October 5, 2021*
Homeport: Hong Kong
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaways
Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: August 14, 2021*
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatán and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao
Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: August 1, 2021
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka and Nagasaki
Wonder of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,448
Date: March 26, 2022
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka and Kumamoto
*Projected