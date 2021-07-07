Atlas Names World Navigator’s Entertainment Director and Adventure and Club Director

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced the appointment of industry veteran and entertainment headliner Sean O’Shea (pictured left) as the World Navigator’s inaugural entertainment director.

According to a press release, O’Shea will lead the cruise brand’s entertainment and convivial ambience aboard Atlas’ first small luxury expedition ship.

Additionally, Alyssa Logan (pictured right) has been named World Navigator’s adventure and club director and will manage the shoreside experiences.

Logan and O’Shea will both welcome guests aboard the World Navigator when she launches on Aug. 4 for her inaugural Egypt and Greek Isles season, which alternates departures from Athens (Piraeus) and Cairo (Alexandria.)

“We are happy to have Sean as the inaugural Entertainment Director and Alyssa as Adventure and Club Director,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“Sean and Alyssa are both accomplished cruise ship executives and they will play integral roles in solidifying World Navigator’s lively and fun onboard and immersive shoreside experiences,” he added.

O’Shea brings more than 20 years of onboard and shoreside experience to Atlas Ocean Voyages, the cruise line said. He has traveled the world, entertained globally and draws from his travel and cruise leadership experience to create engaging programs to entertain guests.

O’Shea has also headlined in many major shoreside venues, served as cruise director on multiple small luxury ships and played the large theaters on many cruise ships.

Throughout, he has worked with production teams, musicians and technical staff from diverse cultures and backgrounds to deliver unforgettable entertainment programming.

“It’s my sincere pleasure to lead the inaugural entertainment program for the World Navigator,” said O’Shea. “Alyssa, the World Navigator team and I will deliver an unforgettable luxe-adventure voyage both onboard and in the remote and captivating destinations where we visit. We look forward to welcoming guests on what will be an extraordinary inaugural season.”

Logan is also an industry veteran and has led land programs on six continents. Her cruising career aboard cruise ships includes land programs manager, future cruise consultant and cruise director for multiple luxury cruise brands.

Logan will arrange and execute the World Navigator’s immersive land programs and help guests book their next voyage with “exclusive onboard offers,” the cruise line said.

She continues her Atlas career with this latest appointment, after serving as the cruise brand’s North American sales manager.