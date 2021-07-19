Cartagena Port: ‘Perfectly Suited’ for Cruise Itineraries

The Port of Cartagena in Spain is a relatively small port with a rich cultural background and unique attractions, said Hortensia Sánchez, cruise manager at the port's business development department.

Due to the pandemic, the Spanish Government banned cruise ships from calling at Spanish ports, she said. State-owned Puertos del Estado is working on adopting the necessary measures to end this ban by the end of summer 2021.

“On the other hand, following the approval of the protocol for cruise traffic by the government of the Region of Murcia a couple of weeks ago, cruises in national itineraries can call in Cartagena, providing complete documentation on the itinerary, ship, health program, and declaration of responsibility,” said Sánchez. “Other ports in the Mediterranean have also recently obtained this authorization, enabling cruise lines to plan national itineraries in the Med.”

Recently, the Port of Cartagena improved access to its cruise berth, both for passengers and vehicles.

“Cartagena finds itself in a strategic location for two different types of cruise itineraries: for the repositioning of ships when entering or leaving the Mediterranean for the spring/summer and autumn/winter seasons; for cruise ships homeporting from Malaga, Barcelona, or Palma de Mallorca, making it a perfect port of call withing these itineraries,” Sánchez said.

According to her, cruise passengers find Cartagena very attractive because the cruise terminal is within a passenger walking distance, just 200 meters from the city center.

“The city is (also) not too big and not too small, making it perfectly suited for strolling around the city and visiting the number one attraction … (P)assengers appreciate most the cleanliness and safeness of the city,” noted Sánchez. "In the outskirts of the city, one may explore the most beautiful places and enjoy the great outdoors, nature, and adventure, especially during the COVID period."