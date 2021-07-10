Tarragona

Handling Specialty Awarded Contract by Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Pool

Handling Specialty of Ontario Canada has announced a 10-year plus contract with Royal Caribbean covering newbuilds, service maintenance and overhauls.

The company has designed, built and installed the underwater stage lift equipment for the Acqua Theater onboard the Oasis class ships.

Since this spring, Handling Specialty has been doing maintenance work on the Allure of the Seas and the Harmony of the Seas.

Handling Specialty describes itself as a world leader in “underwater theater spectacles” and said it has installed systems all over the world, including Las Vegas and Macau.

