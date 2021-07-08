Phoenix Reisen Introduces Two New River Vessels

Phoenix Reisen has launched two new riverboats that also underwent their naming ceremonies on July 5, the MS Annika and MS Annabelle.

Embarking passengers attended the ceremonies before starting their cruise.

Godmother Barbara Weyden, who has worked for Phoenix Reisen for nearly 40 years, presided over the ceremony for the MS Annika on the Rhine in Cologne, before officially handing the vessels over to Captain Hermann Schuster and Captain Marco van Gent. Pastor Raimund Blanke blessed the ship for a successful future on the river.

In Lyon, Pastor Benjamin Eugster and Uta Worms, who has been a repeat customer for Phoenix Reisen for more than 15 years, handled the ceremonies and gave the MS Annabelle their blessings and good wishes on the way, which was led by Captain Michael Fouquet on the first voyage.

The river vessels are owned by Swiss Scylla and chartered to Phoenix Reisen.

The maximum guest capacity is 180 in 90 outside cabins of which 74 have a French balcony.

The MS Annika will sail on the Rhine and its tributaries as well as the Danube this year, while the MS Annabelle sails on the Rhône and Saône rivers.

"The christening of both ships means a lot to us. We are very pleased that we can bring two more ships to our guests and thus get back a piece of holiday normality on the river," commented Phoenix Reisen Managing Director Benjamin Krumpen.

Photo: Godmother Barbara Weyden