Albatros Expeditions Announces 2023 Arctic Season

The Danish expedition cruise operator Albatros Expeditions, part of the Albatros Travel Group, has released its first Arctic season on the brand-new Ocean Albatros.

The Ocean Albatros is a sister ship of the Ocean Victory, also showing the lowest Greenhouse Gases (GHG) emissions per passenger in the industry, according to a press release.

Albatros Expeditions will offer seven different itineraries in 2023 that will explore all areas of the island, covering the “largest national park worldwide: on the east side, the Viking history in the south, and the authentic settlements with the UNESCO World Heritage Icefjord on the west side.

Albatros also has four different itineraries to Svalbard, where guests can observe polar bears in their natural habitat. Moreover, there are two brand new trips exploring historic and natural locations in the Baltic Sea.

According to Albatros Expeditions owner and chairman Soren Rasmussen, these new Baltic Sea voyages will tell “a relatively unknown but unique story.”

“After the fall of Jerusalem in 1187, the crusading knights and the states that supported them pointed their weapons at the pagan tribes along the Baltic Sea. This rarely told the story of the Danish medieval kings and the expansion of the German order of knights forms the framework for these cruises,” he said.

All voyages aboard the Ocean Albatros come with features that enhance the environmental performance of the vessel, according to the cruise line.

“First of all, Ocean Albatros has Tier III compliant engines, the cleanest engines in the world that limit the amount of nitrous oxides. Secondly, we only burn marine gas oil, which emits less CO2 per ton burned compared to heavier bunker fuel. Thirdly, the patented and revolutionary Ulstein X-bow is fantastically efficient, especially with the surf and in rougher seas. And lastly, Ocean Albatros has a fully optimized compact design, providing comfortable space for 183 guests in only 104 meters in length and just over 8,000 gross tonnages,” explained Hans Lagerweij, the company’s president.