Regent To Offer Free First-Class Air Travel on Select U.S. and Canada Sailings in 2022

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced free first-class air travel for passengers on select 2022 Alaska, Canada and New England voyages. Named ‘First Class in Every Way,’ the new offer provides guests with free First-Class Air on a selection of 25 intracontinental 2022 sailings in Alaska, Canada and New England.

“At Regent Seven Seas Cruises we are committed to creating unrivaled experiences with every luxury included and our First Class in Every Way offer provides guests with an additional layer of luxury before they have even set foot on the ship,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“With Free First Class Air across a selection of stunning close-to-home voyages sailing Alaska, Canada and New England in 2022, we encourage anyone looking to enjoy the ultimate luxury cruise to book sooner rather than later to secure their preferred suite and itinerary,” he added.

First Class in Every Way also offers 50-percent reduced deposits and applies to new reservations made between July 1-Aug. 31, 2021.

Regent also said that it already includes free business class air travel from the U.S. and Canada on all intercontinental voyages as standard.

First Class in Every Way offer also extends to land excursions. Regent provides guests with access to unique, immersive experiences with Free Unlimited Shore Excursions in every port, as well as offering the choice for even more in-depth exploration with Regent Choice shore excursions, Small Group Tours and Go Local Tours.

The “first-class experience” continues onboard with the voyage fare including gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry, pre-paid gratuities, transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and above.