Fred. Olsen Marks First Ship To Resume Service on July 5

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is resuming sailing on July 5, with new ship Borealis departing on her Maiden Voyage from Liverpool this afternoon.

It is the first time that the 1,360-guest ship will set sail with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, and marks the launch of the line’s ‘Welcome Back’ program of UK summer sailings.

The Borealis brings a number of new venues and facilities to the fleet, including a two-tier theater and main restaurant, an all-weather pool with retractable roof, a large spa and thermal suite and a new venue The Auditorium offering culinary demonstrations and more.

Guests will also have the chance to savor new flavors in Borealis’ new specialty dining restaurants. Vasco, named after the famous explorer Vasco Da Gama, who was the first European to reach India by sea, offers a fresh and modern take on Indian food. While Colours & Tastes offers modern Asian Fusion dishes. The interior design is colorful, the mood cheerful and the food offers a “stimulating set of new taste experiences,” Fred. Olsen wrote in a press release.

The cruise line said that while the ship will sail at 50-percent capacity initially, the Borealis will “always” carry less than 1,400 guests, allowing her and her crew to “offer the same small-ship experience and attention to detail for which Fred. Olsen is renowned.”

“Today is a truly momentous day for us, as not only are we setting sail again after 16 months, but we are doing so with the first of two wonderful new ships. Our crew onboard have been working incredibly hard to get the Borealis ready to sail, and our guests can enjoy many brand new venues including The Crow’s Nest and the Piano Bar, and those familiar Fred. Olsen touches, such as the Morning Light Pub, and our famous ‘doodle’ carpet, designed to be bright and cheerful,” said Managing Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Peter Deer.

“I must extend my personal thanks to each and every member of our wonderful crew, our shoreside team and our trade partners for their hard work, dedication, passion and commitment, and to our guests, both new and returning, for the support, patience and loyalty they showed as we prepared for our return,” Deer added.

He referred to the July 5 sailing as “the beginning of a bright new future for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines with two remarkable new ships among the fleet.” Captain Rommel Pineda, who will be at the helm for Borealis’ maiden voyage, said that being Captain on a new ship is “a great honor.”

“(B)ut today represents so much more than that,” he continued. “My team onboard have put their all into adding our own ‘Fred. Olsen touches’ and to see the pride on their faces as they prepare to welcome our first guests onboard is testament to just how much we have all missed being at sea.”

“Today we set sail on a new era, with many cruising adventures ahead,” Pineda said.

To mark the launch, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said that it is offering savings of up to £300 on selected ex-UK 2021 sailings and up to £200 per person to spend onboard, plus up to £200 per person to spend onboard on a selection of 2022 ex-UK cruises.

The Borealis will sail exclusively from Liverpool for 2021 and will debut domestically with no port of calls, before introducing ports of call later into July and August as part of the ‘Welcome Back’ program of cruises.

The Borealis was purchased by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines in the summer of 2020, along with sister ship Bolette, as the line looked to strengthen and evolve for its return to cruising.