Serenity Sails from Nassau as Crystal Resumes Operations

The Crystal Serenity set sail from the Port of Nassau on Saturday, marking the first ocean voyage for Crystal since early 2020.

The Crystal Serenity will now homeport in The Bahamas through November for her series of cruises, featuring a unique all-Bahamian itinerary, according to a press release.

After more than a year of anticipation and planning, the long-awaited return to cruising was celebrated with a Homeporting Inauguration Ceremony in Nassau by Crystal executives, Bahamian government officials including the Honorable Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar and Director General Joy Jibrilu from The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, and dignitaries from the Port of Nassau.

Guests boarded Crystal Serenity for the first time since spring of 2020 and were enthusiastically welcomed back by the joyous and eager officers, staff and crew.

A Junkanoo parade entertained guests in a lively Bahamian tradition of music, dancing and colorful costumes at the pier.

The ship received a water cannon salute as she left the harbor with the sounds of Crystal Cruises’ signature sail away song “What A Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong as the musical backdrop for this milestone moment.

“We are delighted to celebrate this historic day in Nassau as Crystal Serenity resumes sailing and welcomes our guests, who we consider our Crystal Family, back on board,” said Carmen Roig, senior vice president of marketing and sales for Crystal who was in The Bahamas for the festivities. “We thank the Honorable Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism & Aviation for The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and Director General Joy Jibrilu, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism for their partnership in helping to accomplish these special voyages and for the warm welcome Crystal has received.

“This is a historic moment for Crystal, our employees, and especially for our officers and crew and we are happy to be back where we belong, sailing the oceans of the world and creating experiences that become cherished lifelong memories. We want to thank our travel partners for their support during this long journey back to sailing and our loyal Crystal guests for standing with us and cheering us on to this joyful moment,” Roig said.

Luxury Bahamas Escapes opened for reservations to record demand in March, representing the biggest single day of bookings in the company’s history within the first 24 hours of its release, the company said.

“It’s a momentous day in Nassau as we bid bon voyage to eager passengers and crew aboard Crystal Serenity. It’s our great pleasure to welcome Crystal Cruises back to The Bahamas after months of anticipation, collaboration and tremendous planning,” said the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation. “The thrilling itineraries that await travelers will help refuel our local economy while also providing an unforgettable experience for guests.”

“Our exceptional partnership with Crystal Cruises has brought an entirely new experience to the market. Never have travelers had the opportunity to explore so much of The Bahamas on one vessel. From the lively downtown of Nassau to the secluded escapes found across the beautiful Out Islands,” said Director General for Ministry of Tourism, Joy Jibrilu. “We’re confident that these special voyages will prove why ‘It’s Better in The Bahamas!’”

Beginning with this week's voyage the Crystal Serenity will homeport in Nassau through November 13, 2021, departing round-trip every Saturday for the line’s Luxury Bahamas Escapes. Guests will also have the option of sailing round-trip from Bimini for Luxury Bahamas Escapes. The seven-day voyages feature a unique all-Bahamian itinerary exploring the island nation’s “Out Islands” also knowns as the “Family Islands” with calls in Great Exuma, San Salvador and Long Island.