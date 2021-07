Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Returning to Service – July Update

From late July 2021 to late February 2022, Cruise Industry News has the latest update on the restart dates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s 17-ship-strong fleet.

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: October 24, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: September 26, 2021

Homeport: New York City

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with two overnights)

Norwegian Dawn

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: December 8, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Aruba, Curaçao and Grand Cayman

Norwegian Encore

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan

Norwegian Epic

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cagliari and Palma de Mallorca

Norwegian Escape

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: November 13, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Amber Cove, Tortola, St. Thomas and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Gem

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: August 15, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatán, Harvest Cay, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: September 13, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Dubrovnik, Corfu, Katakolon, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno

Norwegian Jade

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: July 25, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Heraklion, Rhodes, Mykonos, Katakolon, Corfu and Santorini

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: January 20, 2022

Homeport: Panama City (Colon)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Limón, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and Cartagena

Norwegian Joy

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: November 20, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatán, Harvest Caye, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Norwegian Pearl

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: December 23, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal (cruising), Colón, Puerto Limón, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Sky

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: January 24, 2022

Homeport: Miami

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Grand Turk, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: February 21, 2022

Homeport: Auckland to Sydney

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Tauranga, Napier, Wellington, Akaroa, Dunedin and Fjordland National Park

Norwegian Star

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: January 16, 2022

Homeport: Buenos Aires

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Madryn, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Port Stanley and Punta del Este

Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002

Date: January 28, 2022

Homeport: Hong Kong

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Naha

Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: November 27, 2021

Homeport: Honolulu

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai