Princess Cruises Announces 2023 Cruises and Cruisetours to Europe

Princess Cruises has revealed its Europe program for 2023, with itineraries sailing from the Mediterranean and the British Isles to Scandinavia and Russia, Iceland and Norway.

According to a press release, the 67 itineraries range in length from seven to 33 days. Five MedallionClass ships – the Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Emerald Princess and Island Princess – sail to 116 destinations in 32 countries, offering guests the opportunity to visit 53 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the cruise line wrote.

All 177 departures go on sale on July 16, 2021.

The 2023 Europe season runs from March to December. Deployment highlights include the Enchanted Princess sailing on her first Mediterranean season on a series of seven-day voyages departing from either Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia) or Athens (Piraeus), which can be combined for a 21-day exploration.

The Regal Princess will return to the Baltic sailing 11-day Scandinavia and Russia cruises roundtrip from Copenhagen, featuring an overnight in St. Petersburg on every sailing.

The Sky Princess will come back for a second season sailing roundtrip from Southampton on a variety of voyages from seven- to 14-days featuring Iceland and Norway, the Canary Islands and a 24-day adventure to Canada & New England.

The Emerald Princess departs on 12-day British Isles sailings with options including Liverpool, Portland (for Stonehenge) or to the very tip of Scotland to the Orkney Islands, all departing roundtrip from Southampton. Guests also have the unique opportunity to experience the awe-inspiring Edinburgh Military Tattoo from Glasgow (Greenock port) on the July 31 and Aug. 12, 2023, departures.

The Island Princess offers many voyages throughout Europe, including above the Arctic Circle in search of the Northern Lights from Southampton and to the Mediterranean and Israel on 14-day cruises sailing from Rome (Civitavecchia).

The Sky Princess and Island Princess will spend the Summer Solstice at “the top of the world when the sun never sets” on 14- or 16-day Land of the Midnight Sun & Summer Solstice voyages.

Princess said that all five ships sail spring and fall Transatlantic voyages for the ultimate ocean crossing between Ft. Lauderdale and Barcelona, Copenhagen, London (Southampton), New York or Rome (Civitavecchia).

The itineraries include 53 UNESCO World Heritage Sites Princess visits, such as the White City of Tel-Aviv from Ashdod in Israel; the Acropolis from Athens, Greece; Cathedral, Alcázar and Archivo de Indias in Seville from Cadiz, Spain; the Kronborg Castle from Copenhagen, Denmark; Gorham’s Cave Complex from Gibraltar; and more.

With 24 “More Ashore” late-night and overnight calls in port, guests can make the most of their time exploring and experiencing the local sites and cultures, Princess said. The cruise line is also offering five distinct cruise tours:

• Opportunities to sightsee in Madrid are available on the Highlights of Spain cruisetour

• Discover the birthplace of the Renaissance on the Classic Italy cruisetour

• The Imperial Treasures cruisetour is available for those who want to take in the art and architecture of Prague, Vienna and Budapest

• Guests can marvel at the landscapes on the Ring of Kerry cruisetour

• The new Best of Greece cruisetour includes a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Mycenae, Meteora and Delphi.