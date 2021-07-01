Quantum Marine Stabilizers Launches the New Rack & Pinion R Series

Quantum Marne Stabilizers announced today that it has launched an innovative new rack and pinion actuator, the R Series, according to a press release.

This launch follows the successful deployment and service history of the MAGLift Rotor, which provides superb stabilization at loitering and zero speed operations.

The new rack and pinion R Series was engineered and refined through the use of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and independent model testing, offering existing and new customers a system with significant operational advantages.

The new R Series offers improved performance and design, according to the company, as the fins gain a wider range of motion, improving zero speed performance while offering a more compact footprint compared to traditional hull units.

There is also less wear and tear on the stabilizer system and quieter, due to the even distribution of torque on both sides of the gear wheel, the company said, in a press release.

Of note, there is savings on maintenance with 15,000 hours until the main bearing replacement. The hydraulic cylinders can be rebuilt in place. This is a significant benefit compared to typical cylinder replacements that involve removing the heavy cylinders from inside the vessel

Other features include\an automated, mechanical locking pin and a manual locking pin to support maintenance operations and any emergency situations; and a rapid acting relief valves protect the hull unit and hydraulic system should the vessel encounter any unexpected impact, broaching or slamming loads.