Hurtigruten Launches July Fourth Sale With up to 50% Reductions

Hurtigruten Expeditions is offering discounts of up to 50 percent on almost all its 2021-22 itineraries, the cruise line has announced in a press release. The discounts will be available until July 8 as part of Hurtigruten’s annual July Fourth sale.

According to a press release, the sale includes “one of the lowest fares ever” to Antarctica on a 19-day cruise onboard the MS Fram, which sails through the Chilean Fjords down through Patagonia before reaching Antarctica. The cruise departs on Oct. 15, 2021, and is available for $7,248 per person.

Other itineraries that can be booked for up to 50 percent off include two transatlantic crossings from Buenos Aires to either Cape Verde or Lisbon; an 18-day cruise from Valparaiso in Chile, up the South American west coast and taking in some of the highlights in Peru, Ecuador, Panama, and Costa Rica; an eight-day journey from San Diego to Vancouver; and several 15-day cruises from Dover in the United Kingdom along Norway up to the North Cape above the Arctic Circle during the peak of the Northern Lights season.

Cruises with up to 40 percent off include multiple itineraries to Antarctica; various North, Central, and South America journeys; Europe, including from Lisbon to Hamburg and Hamburg to Liverpool; both circumnavigating Iceland and from Iceland to Canada; around the British Isles; and Northern Lights and Fjords expeditions along the Norwegian coast.

In May, Hurtigruten Expedition announced the launch of its cruises in the Galapagos, which will start in January 2022. Those itineraries are now available at up to 22 percent off, the cruise line said.

The nine-day adventure visits the archipelago sites during a six-night cruise and also includes two nights in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito and a full-day visit to the Cotopaxi National Park, home to the Cotopaxi volcano. It is also possible to add a four-day pre-program to Machu Picchu in neighboring Peru before embarking on the Galapagos adventure, Hurtigruten said.