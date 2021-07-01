MHA’s Symposium at Sea Event Set with Virgin Voyages

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) will be on Virgin Voyages’ new Scarlet Lady later this year for its Symposium at Sea.

The Oct. 20 sailing on one of the industry’s most exciting new ships will be open on a first-come first-serve basis to MHA members.

The not-for-profit MHA provides a premiere networking platform for the marine hotel community, emphasizing relationships between vendors and cruise lines large to small.

Over four nights on the new Scarlet Lady from Virgin Voyages, MHA members will be treated to key networking time among cruise line purchasing and hotel executives, panel discussions, speed networking and more.

Contributors to the program will include management from supply chain, hotel operations and culinary departments.

MHA Members will get an opportunity to get to know the individuals who are directly involved in the decision-making process for culinary products while also getting an understanding of today’s cruise operations for hotel and culinary operations.

The small number of participants at this conference, as well as the relative parity of supplier vs. cruise line attendees, means there will be real possibility for in-depth discussions on issues of interest at no additional cost to participants.

Previous MHA Symposium at Sea events saw the association sail with Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and most recently on the MSC Divina in 2019.

The MHA hosted its annual conference and trade show on the virtual stage earlier this year, featuring speakers from across the cruise industry – a key focus was procurement and purchasing trends for the industry’s staggered restart.

The MHA’s 2022 annual conference and trade show event is scheduled to take place in Orlando, Florida, March 6-8, at the Hyatt Regency.