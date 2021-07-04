Premium Cruise Brands Mount Quick Restart

Premium cruise brands are quickly putting together a quick restart, launching service again not only in Europe and Asia but also the Caribbean and the United States.

Here's the latest:

Holland America Line

First sailing: July 24, 2021

Ships: Nieuw Amsterdam, Eurodam, Zuiderdam, Koningsdam, Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam

Regions: Alaska, Mediterranean, Mexico, Caribbean, Hawaii, Panama Canal and California

Holland America Line included six ships in its restart plan. The company is first resuming operations in Alaska and Europe, before returning to the Caribbean, the West Coast and other destinations.

The Nieuw Amsterdam will be the first ship back in action, launching a short Alaska season on July 24. A few weeks later, Holland America is also restarting its operations in Europe, with cruises from Piraeus, Greece.

Starting in September, the company plans its return to the Caribbean and the West Coast, sailing from Port Everglades and San Diego.

Princess Cruises

First sailing: July 25, 2021

Ships: Majestic Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Grand Princess, Ruby Princess, Enchanted Princess, Caribbean Princess and Crown Princess

Regions: Alaska, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and California

Princess Cruises is returning to guest operations in Alaska. Starting on July 25, the Majestic Princess will offer a shortened season of week-long cruises in the region, sailing from Seattle.

The premium cruise line is also resuming service in Europe, with two of its ships set to offer a series of Seacations around the British Islands.

Five additional ships are also resuming sailing until November, offering cruises to the Caribbean and the West Coast.

Celebrity Cruises

First sailing: In Service

Ships: Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Xpedition, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Xploration

Regions: Caribbean, Mediterranean, United Kingdom, Galapagos and Alaska

After resuming service in the Caribbean and in the Mediterranean, Celebrity Cruises recently became the first cruise line to relaunch service from the United States.

Now, it’s continuing its phased restart plan, with sailings in the United Kingdom, the Alaska and the Galapagos scheduled over the course of the next few weeks.

A second ship, the Celebrity Equinox, is also set to enter service in the United States in July, offering Caribbean cruises from Ft. Lauderdale.

Oceania Cruises

First sailing: August 29, 2021

Ships: Marina, Riviera, Insignia and Sirena

Regions: Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Caribbean and World Cruise

Norwegian’s upper premium brand, Oceania Cruises, plans to reenter service in August.

The company announced that it will resume cruise operations with the 1,250-guest Marina sailing in Scandinavia and Western Europe.

The vessel will resume her originally published voyage schedule, commencing on August 29, 2021, in Copenhagen.

Phased restart dates for the balance of the Oceania Cruises fleet are on the plans, with three additional ships resuming service between October 2021 and January 2022.

Dream Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: World Dream and Genting Dream

Regions: Asia – Singapore and Hong Kong

Back in service for nearly a year, Dream Cruises is presently expanding its operations in Asia. In Singapore, where the World Dream has been offering short cruises since November, the company recently resumed operating at the permitted 50 percent passenger capacity.

In Hong Kong, Dream is launching service with the Genting Dream. Set to begin on July 30, the new program includes two- and three-night “Super Summer Seacations” with no port calls, in line with local government protocols and approval of cruises to nowhere.

First sailing: August 28, 2021

Ship: Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey

Region: Mediterranean and Caribbean

Now an independent brand, Azamara will resume service in the Eastern Mediterranean. On August 28, the Azamara Quest will depart Piraeus, Greece, on the company’s first post-pandemic cruise. After a program in the region, the vessel will reposition to the Caribbean, for an extended 2022 season.

Due to the ongoing complexities of cruise operations in Latin America, Australia, Middle East and Western Africa, the company also made the decision to replace many sailings between September 2021 and May 2022.

With the changes, the Azamara Journey is now set to resume service on October 13, offering a series of Europe sailing that will be extended through the winter.

The Azamara Pursuit and the new Azamara Onward, meanwhile, will only be in service by 2022.

Saga Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ship: Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure

Region: United Kingdom

Saga Cruises is back in action after welcoming its passengers back recently on the Spirit of Discovery.

The vessel is now offering a new program of domestic cruises in the United Kingdom, based in the Port of Tilbury.

Next up is the Spirit of Adventure, which will leave on its inaugural cruise on July 26.