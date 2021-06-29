Carnival to Debut Chinese and Mexican Restaurant Aboard Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras will feature the widest variety of culinary outlets in the fleet and mark the debut of the new Chibang!, a two-in-one dining concept featuring both Chinese and Mexican dishes.

For a limited time only, Chibang! as well as popular options Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse and Cucina del Capitano – all of which normally carry a dinner-time reservations fee or a la carte pricing – will be included in the price of the cruise, in addition to the Palm and Flamingo dining rooms and the Lido buffet, according to a press release.

“Mardi Gras is truly a game-changing ship and that, of course, includes her amazing dining options which offer our guests a broad spectrum of cuisines from around the world,” said Cyrus Marfatia, Carnival’s vice president of culinary and dining. “Mardi Gras is such an incredible ship that we wanted to offer guests a limited time opportunity to enjoy some of her new and most popular specialty restaurants at no charge,” he added.

Chibang! is named after the Mandarin word for wing and features two distinctly separate menus, each offering a diverse selection of authentic Chinese and Mexican cuisines.

From Far East delicacies like Singapore Chili Shrimp, Slow-Braised Pork Belly, and Kung Pao Chicken to Carnitas Tacos, Pollo en Mole and Pescado Frito and other South of the Border favorites, Chibang!’s dining experience will be enhanced by dramatic interiors featuring deep red and green décor with gold accents that pay homage to both cultures.

Floor to ceiling windows that run the length of the restaurant provide sea views while a colorful dragon greets diners as they enter the restaurant.

The beverage selection will be just as varied with selections including the Chibang! Margarita made with blood orange syrup, the Smokey Mezcal Negroni that’s a twist on the Italian classic and a Green Tea Martini made with Shochu.

Chibang!, Cucina del Capitano and Smokehouse Brewhouse will also offer complimentary breakfast and lunch menus, as well.