Viking Welcomes Guests Back Onboard in Iceland

Viking continued its return to service as guests were welcomed onboard in Iceland.

Over the weekend, guests boarded the Viking Sky in Reykjavík, where the ship will homeport this summer along with sister ship Viking Jupiter.

Both ships will sail the new Iceland’s Natural Beauty itinerary through early September 2021, according to the company.

Offered as part of Viking’s Welcome Back collection, exclusively available for vaccinated guests, the voyage currently underway is the first of 19 sailings roundtrip from Reykjavík. The eight-day circumnavigation of Iceland calls upon coastal towns of Akureyri, Seydisfjördur, Heimaey and more before returning to the capital city.

“On behalf of the entire Viking family of guests and crew, we are delighted to be back in Iceland—and we thank the government for its support as we continue restarting operations,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “This stunning island of fire and ice inspired the original Vikings when they charted new territory, so it especially fitting as a key destination in our ‘Welcome Back’ collection. We look forward to introducing even more guests to this beautiful Nordic country over the summer.”

Viking restarted operations in May and has been sailing in England with British guests since May 22. Nearly 100 percent of guests on these sailings provided exceptionally high ratings, the company said.

On June 15, the company welcomed American guests back on board in Bermuda.

In July 2021, Viking will also launch Welcome Back sailings in the Mediterranean with three ocean ships homeported in Valletta, Malta – and will restart its European river operations with select itineraries in Portugal, France and along the Rhine.