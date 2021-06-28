Port of Catania Prioritizes Green Initiatives

The management of the Port of Catania in Italy says that two things make the port unique and noteworthy for cruise ships.

The first is logistical and concerns the proximity of the cruise terminal to the historic city center.

“In ten minutes on foot, it is possible to reach Piazza Duomo, where the beautiful Cathedral stands surrounded by the well-known Baroque architecture of the Val di Noto (thanks to which this area of Sicily, that also includes Catania, has become part of the UNESCO list). Near Piazza Duomo you can also find many coffee shops where you can taste a delicious cannolo or a granita,” the management said.

“The second characteristic, evident from afar, is Mount Etna: the highest active volcano in Eurasia stands out superb behind Catania, a unique and beautiful setting for a landing that, from the beginning, promises to be unforgettable,” they added.

The Port of Catania said that it is looking forward to officially resuming activities and starting the 2021 season this month.

“Currently, the uncertainty of the global health situation makes it possible for the planned calendar to be changed along the way,” the management said.

“On the other hand, 2022 promises to be a year full of calls and news, still being defined but certainly characterized by a real, albeit slow, recovery of the sector. Before the starting of the 2022 season, the cruise terminal will be completely rebuilt in a new and much more appealing and comfortable style,” it added.

According to the port, shortly, the company that manages the cruise terminal – Catania Cruise Port – will foresee the construction of a brand-new cruise terminal on the Sporgente Centrale pier. The terminal will feature large spaces suitable to safely accommodate turnaround operations, and a new, more comfortable and appealing retail area.

The management of the Port of Catania said that Catania Cruise Port has always given great importance to eco-sustainable activities.

“In the future, in fact, when it will again be possible for passengers to visit the destination independently, our Guest Information Center will make bikes and electric scooters available for rental, thus giving tourists the possibility of a green tour of the city. Furthermore, in the projects relating to the construction of the new cruise terminal, the use of recycled materials is envisaged, as well as the installation of solar panels aimed at the in-house production of electricity,” they said.