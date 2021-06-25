Royal Caribbean Appoints Asia Pacific Director of Sales

Kenneth Yeo Royal Caribbean has announced the appointment of Kenneth Yeo as its regional director of sales for Asia Pacific. The company said that the position is new and designed to drive growth in the region.

Yeo, who brings over two decades of commercial experience across diverse industries, will lead the trade, corporate, and retail sales teams based in Singapore, supporting the Asia Pacific region. He will also work closely with the trade marketing, and operations divisions.

Royal Caribbean said it has enjoyed exceptional engagement with its trade partners in recent years – working closely to deliver strong promotional campaigns, enabling valuable guest support, and navigating the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yeo will continue to build on this as the company gears up to progressively return to service across the region.

 Angie Stephen, managing director, Asia Pacific, Royal Caribbean International, said: “It is timely to expand our senior leadership team and we are thrilled to welcome Kenneth onboard. His wide-ranging experience and leadership roles – both locally and internationally – together with his understanding of the diverse needs of consumers across the region will be invaluable to Royal Caribbean. The region holds tremendous opportunity for growth. Kenneth will be key to driving collaboration with our trade partners, who remain instrumental in providing added value to us and our guests.”

Yeo also commented: “Embarking on this journey with Royal Caribbean is certainly a career defining moment for me. I look forward to steering the team to even more extraordinary wins, building on our successes to further the growth of the cruising industry amidst and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Cruising is back and will be better than ever.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

101 Ships | 209,402 Berths | $61 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Amsterdam

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide