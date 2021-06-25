Royal Caribbean Appoints Asia Pacific Director of Sales

Royal Caribbean has announced the appointment of Kenneth Yeo as its regional director of sales for Asia Pacific. The company said that the position is new and designed to drive growth in the region.

Yeo, who brings over two decades of commercial experience across diverse industries, will lead the trade, corporate, and retail sales teams based in Singapore, supporting the Asia Pacific region. He will also work closely with the trade marketing, and operations divisions.

Royal Caribbean said it has enjoyed exceptional engagement with its trade partners in recent years – working closely to deliver strong promotional campaigns, enabling valuable guest support, and navigating the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yeo will continue to build on this as the company gears up to progressively return to service across the region.

Angie Stephen, managing director, Asia Pacific, Royal Caribbean International, said: “It is timely to expand our senior leadership team and we are thrilled to welcome Kenneth onboard. His wide-ranging experience and leadership roles – both locally and internationally – together with his understanding of the diverse needs of consumers across the region will be invaluable to Royal Caribbean. The region holds tremendous opportunity for growth. Kenneth will be key to driving collaboration with our trade partners, who remain instrumental in providing added value to us and our guests.”

Yeo also commented: “Embarking on this journey with Royal Caribbean is certainly a career defining moment for me. I look forward to steering the team to even more extraordinary wins, building on our successes to further the growth of the cruising industry amidst and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Cruising is back and will be better than ever.”