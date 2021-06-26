Where Are MSC’s Fleet of Cruise Ships?

With six ships back in service, the MSC Cruises fleet is concentrated in Europe. Here is the location of every ship as of June 26, 2021:

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: Monfalcone, Italy

The MSC Seashore is currently in final stages of construction at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard. The third ship in the Seaside Class, its scheduled to enter service on August 1.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: United Kingdom

One of the MSC ships in service, the MSC Virtuosa is currently cruising in the United Kingdom.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Like the MSC Virtuosa, the MSC Grandiosa is back in service. The vessel is presently offering a 7-night itinerary to Italy, Spain and Malta with calls in ports such as Naples, Civitavecchia, Barcelona and La Valletta.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: Dubai, UAE

Sailing in the Emirates when cruises were suspended in March 2020, the MSC Bellissima has been in Dubai for over a year.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: The Mediterranean

After several months in Italy, the MSC Seaview is currently sailing in the Mediterranean en route to Germany. The vessel is poised to resume service in the Baltic Sea on July 3, sailing from Kiel.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: Florida Coast

As part of its service return preparations, the MSC Meraviglia docked in Miami recently. The U.S.-based ship is set to resume guest operations in the region on August 2.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Another MSC ship back in service, the MSC Seaside is presently sailing in the Western Mediterranean. The vessel offers seven-night cruises in the region, visiting Italy and Malta.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Naples, Italy

The MSC Preziosa remains docked in the Port of Naples, Italy. Until late 2020, the Fantasia-class ship was spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, along other U.S.-based MSC ships.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

After a visit to Augusta, the MSC Divina returned to Civitavecchia earlier this month.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Magnifica welcomed the passengers back on June 20, offering cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean. The vessel is currently sailing from Venice, on a seven-night itinerary with calls in Bari, Piraeus, Mykonos and Split.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Sailing from Trieste, the MSC Splendida resumed service on June 12. The Fantasia-class ship is now offering seven-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean, with calls in Greece, Croatia and more.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Malta

The MSC Fantasia is presently in Malta. The vessel recently docked in the port of La Valletta, near the Palumbo Group Shipyard, which was partly acquired by MSC in 2020.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Trieste, Italy

The MSC Poesia is currently docked in Trieste, Italy, along with the MSC Sinfonia.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

On June 5, the MSC Orchestra became the first MSC ship to resume service in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Musica-class ship is currently sailing from Venice, offering a seven-night itinerary to Greece and Croatia.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Genoa, Italy

After some time in Augusta, in Southern Italy, the MSC Musica recently arrived in Genoa. The vessel is currently docked at the Ponte dei Mille Cruise Terminal.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,712 guests

Location: Augusta, Italy

The MSC Opera is anchored off the Port of Augusta, in the island of Sicily, Italy.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,560 guests

Location: La Valletta, Malta

After suffering a fire incident in Corfu in April, the MSC Lirica is currently in Malta. The ship is docked near the Palumbo Group Shipyard, in La Valletta.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Location: Trieste, Italy

Along with the MSC Poesia, the MSC Sinfonia is docked in Trieste. The vessel arrived in Italy in December, from Brazil.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Location: Ocean Cay, the Bahamas

The MSC Armonia is currently near Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island in the Bahamas. As the other U.S.-based vessels of the fleet, it has been spending the operational pause in the region.