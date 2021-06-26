Celebrity Edge’s June 26 Sailing To Have Curated Shorex in Mexico

The first cruise with paying customers sailing out of the U.S. on June 26 will only allow curated excursions on its two ports of call in Mexico.

Celebrity Cruises has written an email to the passengers sailing on the itinerary on its Celebrity Edge saying that it has reevaluated its On Your Own Tours “based on the most recent travel advisory and vaccination rates in Mexico.”

Curated tours can be booked through Cruise Planner or the Celebrity Cruises app, the cruise line told passengers.

“We will continuously evaluate these requirements and provide updates as they evolve,” it added.

According to Celebrity, it has been working closely with health and government authorities in each country it sails from to outline a “clear path for cruising with new health and safety measures.”

The Celebrity Edge will sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 26 on a seven-night itinerary, calling in Costa Maya and Cozumel (both in Mexico), as well as Nassau, Bahamas. She is scheduled to return to Fort Lauderdale at 7 a.m. on July 3.