AIDA Cruises Opens Cruise Season in Hamburg on July 31

AIDA Cruises has announced it will open the 2021 season at a third German cruise port, Hamburg, with AIDAmar on July 31.

Every Saturday, the Hanseatic city will be the port of departure and destination for seven-day voyages initially sailing to the Dutch metropolises Amsterdam (Ijmuiden) and Rotterdam. In both ports AIDAmar will stay overnight, giving guests additional time for AIDA-organized shore excursions to the Dutch capital Amsterdam and the fashion and culture metropolis Rotterdam.

Hamburg will become the third German port for AIDA's post-pandemic resumption of service after Rostock-Warnemünde. As soon as more destinations open for cruise tourism, the company intends to complement these voyages with calls at further ports, it said.

Bookings for these new cruises between July 31 and Oct. 16, 2021, start today, June 25.

New to the program of AIDA Cruises is a 40-day voyage in the Caribbean with AIDAsol from/to Hamburg between Oct. 16 and Nov. 25, 2021, followed by two 43-day “Great Caribbean Winter Break” voyages, also from/to Hamburg starting on Nov. 25, 2021, and Jan. 7, 2022. These two cruises were originally scheduled with AIDAvita.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA’s enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations, the cruise line said.