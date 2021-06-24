Silversea Announces New Venetian Society Reunion Voyages for 2022

Silversea Cruises has unveiled two new Venetian Society Reunion sailings for 2022, offering members of Silversea’s loyalty program the chance to reunite at sea.

According to a press release, Venetian Society members will “enjoy an array of benefits, one-of-a-kind events, and exclusive experiences ashore, reconnecting with friends and meeting like-minded travelers in a convivial atmosphere.” They will also save 5 percent on the cruise fare.

Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, Silversea's President's Ambassador to the Venetian Society, will host both sailings – one of which will be held aboard the new ship, the Silver Dawn.

An esteemed member of the Silversea family for over 26 years, Barroso de Oliveira also serves as the cruise director of Silversea’s World Cruises and is especially excited to greet travelers in the Mediterranean and Asia in 2022.

“Silversea’s Venetian Society really is a large family and I can’t wait to catch up with old friends and make new ones, after our brief hiatus,” said Barroso de Oliveira.

“I am proud to host these two reunion voyages, which celebrate our loyal guests and their passion for discovering this beautiful world in which we live. Sailing deep into the Mediterranean and Asia, we’ll mingle at exclusive receptions and once-in-a-lifetime events – curated by our destination experts. There will also be a few unexpected surprises!” he added.

Highlights of the two Venetian Society Reunion voyages in 2022:

Barcelona to Lisbon – Nov. 2-9, 2022

Silversea's newest addition to its fleet, the Silver Dawn, will depart Barcelona for Lisbon on Nov. 2, 2022, to host the year's first Venetian Society Reunion. On this seven-day sailing focused on the Mediterranean coast of Spain, guests will be able to enjoy beaches, ancient towns, artistic treasures and delectable culinary traditions as they voyage to Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Cartagena, Malaga, and Cádiz, where the ship overnights.

Enriching the experience is Silver Dawn's innovative S.A.L.T. culinary program, featuring dedicated onboard venues, enrichment activities and immersive shore excursions that will spotlight each region's food and drink culture. Early Booking Bonus fares start at $4,320 per guest, based on double occupancy, according to Silversea.

Hong Kong to Singapore – Nov. 10-24, 2022

After departing Hong Kong on Nov. 10, 2022, this 14-day voyage aboard the Silver Shadow traces a southward route along the South China Sea to “unlock the unique cultures and authentic beauty of the Far East,” arriving in Singapore on Nov. 24.

According to the press release, along the way, destinations like Ha Long Bay, Chan May (Hue/Da Nang), Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok will be presented to guests during overnight or multi-night stays.

A selection of included shore excursions will enable guests to travel deeper with such experiences as sailing along Vietnam's Perfume River in a dragon boat, savoring a cup of tea on a farm in the Mekong Delta, and riding through bustling Bangkok in a tuk-tuk to visit one of the city's iconic temples.

Showcasing the Vietnamese culture, an exclusive gala dinner in Ho Chi Minh City’s botanical gardens will highlight the voyage. Guests will enjoy cocktails, canapés, fine Asian cuisine, and a range of cultural displays. Early Booking Bonus fares start at $7,200 per guest, based on double occupancy.