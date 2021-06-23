SeaDream to Cruise in the Mediterranean and Norway This Summer

SeaDream is getting set to depart on its first cruise of 2021 from Athens later this week for a summer season in the Mediterranean on the SeaDream I, and has also announced program of voyages in Norway, sailing from Oslo starting on July 7 with the SeaDream II.

Responding to what it called overwhelming demand, SeaDream has carefully crafted four itineraries in Norway this summer, featuring destinations that were hand-picked by SeaDream’s CEO and Founder, Atle Brynestad.

It's a repeat of last summer, when SeaDream sent one ship to Norway for nine voyages, sold out all inventory, and ended up sailing both its ships and 21 cruises over the course of the summer, with zero COVID-19 issues.

Earlier this week, SeaDream’s fully vaccinated crew flew from Malta to Norway to prepare for the sailings in Norway next month.

“For 20 years at Seadream, we have strived to make our guests’ dreams come true. Our guests asked us to return to Norway, and we listened, crafting 6 incredible itineraries they can experience this summer,” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad, executive vice president.

“We believe that there is no safer or more luxurious way to experience Norway this summer than onboard SeaDream. We know our guests will enjoy the SeaDream experience of casual elegance and gourmet dining accompanied by the most beautiful backdrop in the world. Our yachts offer a naturally healthy, outdoor environment where space, fresh air, and healthy food have always been a central component. We are so excited to be back doing what we do best – bringing our signature SeaDream service to our loyal guests.”