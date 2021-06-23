Silversea Names Barbara Muckermann as New Chief Commercial Officer

Silversea Cruise today announced the promotion of Barbara Muckermann to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately, according to a press release.

In her new role, Muckermann, who most recently served as the line’s Chief Marketing Officer, will focus on strengthening the company’s guest-centric approach across the sales and marketing channels to further enhance the cruise experience for patrons of the Monaco-based luxury line, the company said.

Muckermann will oversee all aspects of Silversea’s guest relations, sales and marketing, revenue management functions, strategic communications, and brand recognition.

Muckermann’s strategic duties will encompass initiatives that will enhance the customer experience across operations for Silversea Cruises, a subsidiary of the Royal Caribbean Group.

“Barbara’s unparalleled experience and extensive knowledge of the luxury travel industry, paired with her intimate understanding of guests’ and travel advisors’ needs, make her the perfect leader to drive the profitable growth of Silversea Cruises globally,” said Jason Liberty, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Royal Caribbean Group.

“Barbara has a proven track record of success and is deeply respected across the industry. Her expertise will prove pivotal in strengthening Silversea’s presence on the global stage as the recognized leader in ultra-luxury and expedition travel,” said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea.

Muckermann joined Silversea Cruises in October 2001, returning in 2016 after stints with multiple luxury and cruise brands from 2005. She was at the forefront of Silversea’s brand evolution, helping to establish Silversea as the world’s leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line. Muckermann spearheaded numerous successful marketing campaigns and strategic partnerships, including Silversea’s ongoing collaboration with iconic photographer Steve McCurry. She pioneered such product innovations as the Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.) deep-dive culinary program, the most immersive travel concept at sea, among others.

“I am truly honored to work with such a talented senior leadership team at one of the world’s most iconic brands, recognized as the pinnacle of luxury travel,” added Muckermann. “This is an exciting year of opportunity for the company, and Silversea is uniquely positioned within the industry’s return to service to capture growth in the global market, placing our guests at the center of the luxury experience.”

An accomplished professional in the luxury travel and hospitality industry, Muckermann brings more than 25 years of experience to her new position. Muckermann is a Doctor in Political Sciences and Economics, and holds a joint MBA from the London Business School and Colombia University.