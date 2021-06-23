Scarlet Lady Arrives in Portsmouth Ahead of Virgin Voyages’ First Cruise

The Scarlet Lady has arrived in Portsmouth, England on June 21 in preparation for Virgin Voyages’ first commercial cruise. This was announced by Portsmouth International Port in a press release.

At 277 meters, the Scarlet Lady is the largest vessel ever handled by the port.

“We had an ambitious strategy to grow Portsmouth's cruise offer and it was incredible to see the Scarlet Lady sail through the harbor, a result of years of hard work to accommodate a ship this size,” Mike Sellers, Portsmouth International Port’s director said.

"Completion of the port's multi-million-pound berth extension means we can now manage larger ships, evidenced by the Scarlet Lady and demonstrates the capabilities now available at Portsmouth International Port … It is fantastic news for the city and the wider travel industry, with Virgin Voyages committing to launching a series of domestic cruises exclusively from Portsmouth for the UK market,” he added.

Sellers said that Portsmouth is “privileged” to support Virgin Voyages as they embark on their first ever commercial sailing.

“This is a huge opportunity for the fortunes of the city, with the potential to unlock opportunities across the travel and tourism industry,” Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council said.

"The city could benefit up to £1.5m per call, when at full capacity, which is a much-needed boost of optimism as we look to recover from the pandemic … We have taken a proactive approach to continue investing in the city's port, with revenue providing essential services for residents,” he added.

According to Sellers, this is “a huge opportunity for the city to be Scarlet Lady’s home port for the summer.”

“(W)e are thrilled to work with global brand Virgin Voyages on their showcase sailings," he shared.

Strict COVID-19 measures will be in place for passengers in advance who are traveling to the port. According to the port, this will be coordinated with public and port health teams.

To reduce the number of passengers in the main building, work is underway to create a dynamic and engaging bespoke temporary terminal for Scarlet Lady passengers.

From Aug. 6, there will be a minimum of six sailings, varying between three- to four-night stays. Operating with reduced capacity, with the limit set by government guidelines, Scarlet Lady will sail around the UK.