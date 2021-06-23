Miami Hosts Return to Sail Summit

More than 40 executives with nine Presidents, CEOs and/or Chairmen from cruise companies came together at PortMiami on Tuesday to embark on the first live event since COVID-19 for Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

Hosted and sponsored by PortMiami, the event saw 200 attendees with the FCCA Member Line executives for a day of workshops and networking opportunities to help prepare for the return of cruising to FCCA partner destinations.

“I can confidently say on behalf of all people and destinations the FCCA represents that we are ready to again get back to business,” said Micky Arison, Chairman, FCCA and Carnival Corporation & plc, who attended the event and participated at the functions, including the ‘View from the Top’ roundtable. “It has been a long, arduous time, but we now see the light at the end of the tunnel and know the importance of working together to make it to the other side even stronger.”

The FCCA-PortMiami Return to Sail Summit featured a schedule of workshops and networking opportunities, from an opening event complete with a meet and greet, to a joint lunch and other chances for attendees to talk privately with the participating cruise executives while observing safety protocols including a mask mandate and physical distancing.

In ‘View from the Top,’ FCCA Member Line Presidents, CEOs and/or Chairmen shared some of the when and how their brands and companies will return to the region – and how the industry’s reset has led to opportunities including more homeporting, multi-port itineraries in destinations and longer stays through the joint work with governments and stakeholders. The panel included Micky Arison; Michael Bayley, President & CEO, Royal Caribbean International; Christine Duffy, President, Carnival Cruise Line; Tom McAlpin, President & CEO, Virgin Voyages; Jason Montague, President & CEO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises; Frank Del Rio, President & CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.; Ruben Rodriguez, President, MSC Cruises USA; Harry Sommer, President & CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line; and Jan Swartz, Group President, Holland America Group.