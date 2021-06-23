Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

The Genting Dream Arrives at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Ahead of July Restart

gdreamkaitak

The Genting Dream has moored at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong on June 23 ahead of its July 30 start of operation.

The Dream Cruises ship has become the first cruise vessel to dock at the terminal since the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

This was announced by Hong Kong Cruise Society.

Earlier in May, the local government had approved cruises to nowhere starting in July. Cruise lines operating from Hong Kong will need to have all crew fully vaccinated and will need to require all guests over the age of 16 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the government’s earlier statement.

Guests under 16 are permitted to cruise with a negative COVID-19 test result.

All passengers will need to use the "LeaveHomeSafe" mobile application to scan the QR code of the cruise ship before boarding. Guests are also rewuired to test negative against coronavirus 48 hours or less before boarding.

In time for the summer holidays in Hong Kong, the “Super Summer Seacations” will comprise of a two-night “Super Weekend Seacation”, departing Fridays, a two-night “Super Weekday Seacation” departing Wednesdays, and a three-night “Super Summer Seacation” departing Sundays.

No port calls will be made during this initial stage of operations.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

101 Ships | 209,402 Berths | $61 Billion

