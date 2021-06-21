Atlas’ World Navigator To Feature Solo Suites From 2022

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced the introduction of the industry’s first dedicated Solo Suites.

According to a press release, Solo Suites will be available for booking aboard World Navigator voyages departing March 22, 2022, and onward, and offer individual travelers the suite-level experience without a single supplement.

Solo Suites measure 183-sq. ft. and will be among World Navigator’s four categories of suite accommodations. The interior design, according to the cruise line, is “retro-chic” and “simply elegant.”

“We are always searching for ways to elevate and innovate the luxe-adventure experience,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “As the first new luxury product in the industry for more than two decades, Atlas is already poised as the industry’s most-inclusive luxe experience. Atlas’ new Solo Suites is another example of how we are catering to the new lifestyles and preferences of the modern luxury traveler.”

Each Solo Suite features a plush queen-size bed, flanked by twin nightstands with embedded USB and power outlets, and lay opposite a 42-inch, flat-panel television and infotainment system.

The suite is illuminated with sconces and recessed ceiling lights for a soothing ambience, while a large, picture-frame window hangs over a rich-wood desk, which also encloses a mini-fridge stocked with the guest’s personal beverage preferences. The en-suite, marble-paneled bathroom features L’OCCITANE bath amenities and mosaic-tiled shower with surround body jets and rain shower.

Solo Suites also offer ample storage. In addition to two closets for clothes, guests also enjoy an additional shoe closet to hold footwear.

The World Navigator is being built at West Sea shipyard and scheduled for a summer 2021 delivery. From March through November 2022, the ship will sail 24 six- to 16-night itineraries in the Arctic, British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and Greenland, the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas, and Central and South America.