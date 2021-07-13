Tarragona

Albatros International: ‘High-End Design for an Affordable Price’

CX103 Ocean Victory Ocean Albatros May20 JointRender Location 1

The most exciting thing for Albatros International right now is the upcoming delivery of its newest vessel, the Ocean Victory, scheduled to start operating in Antarctica in November 2021, according to 2021 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

“We are convinced that the vessel has achieved the lowest carbon emissions per passenger in the expedition market. That is pretty big news for a small operator like us,” said the cruise line’s president, Hans Lagerweij.

The 186-passenger Ocean Victory will have five dedicated solo traveler cabins.

“Everything that a solo traveler wants just the privacy of having their own room without being the single supplement. And, as expected probably, these five cabins have sold out first; they sold out within days,” Lagerweij said.

Albatros Expeditions also has the 1985-built Ocean Atlantic in its fleet, as well as another newbuilt scheduled for a 2022 delivery.

“At the moment, we plan to sail our last voyage on (the Ocean Atlantic) in September 2022. And then the ship, from our perspective, is retiring but is available for sale or charter to anyone who wants it,” Lagerweij said.

Lagerweij stated that Albatros International’s unique selling points are the focus on experience and high-end design for a relatively small price.

“There are companies that might have similar ships or nicer ships, but they are 40-60 percent more expensive. So, the way we sometimes describe is that we deliver an unbeatable experience for the money,” he said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

99 Ships | 208,972 Berths | $60 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Katradis

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report