Crystal Announces 2023-2024 Deployment for Crystal Endeavor

Crystal Expedition Cruises has announced the full roster of 2023 voyages as well as two early January 2024 itineraries for its luxury expedition yacht, the Crystal Endeavor.

According to a press release, the German-built PC6, all-suite, all-verandah ship will be offering 27 world-spanning itineraries to new and remote corners of the globe ranging from 10 to 28 nights.

Voyages include expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctic; South America and offshore islands; Cape Verde and the Canary Islands; the Mediterranean and Western Europe; the British and Scottish Isles; Iceland and the Faroe Islands; Norway, the North Cape and Svalbard; the Russian Arctic and the Northeast Passage; Japan and the Inland Sea; the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia’s Raja Ampat archipelago; and Australia including New Year’s Eve in Sydney.

“Our remote expeditions offer guests access to lands few people have ever laid eyes on, let alone set foot upon, and several you would be hard-pressed to find on a map,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal.

“A number of places we visit are uninhabited by people but are incredibly alive with wildlife, and our immersive expeditions allow guests an up-close and intimate level of discovery, along with unparalleled comfort and luxury in the world’s remote locations. Balancing our remote expeditions are voyages that explore beloved destinations in a new way because of the size of the ship and the access it allows, as well as new destinations that offer intriguing cultural sights and natural beauty. With three types of voyages – Remote Expeditions, Destination Explorations and Cultural Discovery – there is a unique itinerary for every type of adventurer,” he added.

Itinerary highlights include polar expeditions – such as rare explorations of the remote Ross Sea in Antarctica and an epic 19-night expedition to the Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica. A transit of the Northeast Passage will reveal untouched lands teeming with wildlife, while expeditions to Russia’s Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya will offer a chance to see polar bears, walrus, whales, seals and Arctic foxes. Immersive cultural journeys of Japan in the autumn season will explore historical sites, famous gardens and landscapes.

The Crystal Endeavor will also cruise the River Thames close to Tower Bridge in London, dock in the city center in Edinburgh and cruise into the heart of Seville, Rouen and Bordeaux. In Indonesia, the Raja Ampat archipelago will offer "ultimate snorkeling experiences in a wonderland of rare corals and colorful fish," Crystal wrote.

Reservations for Crystal Endeavor’s 2023-2024 voyages will open on June 24, 2021, with prices for all-inclusive 2-for-1 cruise fares starting at $7,499 per guest and up to $2,000 Book Now Savings per guest.