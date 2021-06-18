The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Appoints Brian Swensen as Newbuild Manager

Ritz Carlton20Yacht20Collection201

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced the appointment of Brian Swensen as Newbuild Manager of the Evrima, reporting directly to Douglas Prothero, CEO.

With over 25 years of management expertise in technical and newbuilding operations, Swensen will be responsible for leading the newbuilding site team and overseeing the delivery process of the company’s inaugural yacht with the shipyard. Most recently he served as the project manager for construction projects at Silversea Cruises, where he oversaw the complete refurbishment of four vessels.

Prior to his consulting work, Swensen served as the senior vice president of technical operations, new-building and refurbishment for Norwegian Cruise Line.

"I'm delighted to welcome Brian to our management team," said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "In a very short time, he has already played an integral role in the final fitting out of the Evrima.”

