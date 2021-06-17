Vaccinate to Participate Program Launched in British Virgin Islands

State agencies and cruise tourism sector partners have collaborated to support the British Virgin Islands’ government’s COVID-19 vaccination program and encourage their staff to get the vaccine.

This was announced by the British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA) in a press release.

“We’re encouraging all frontline tourism workers such as tour guides, tour operators, taxi drivers and hospitality workers to get vaccinated,” Director of Tourism Clive McCoy stated, adding that industry standards must be met in the lead up to accepting the first fully vaccinated passenger ship.

According to the press release, the goal of the Vaccinate to Participate program is to promote a positive vaccination message, create awareness of the benefits of the vaccination, and encourage persons who work in the cruise tourism sector to get the vaccine.

“Going back to the pre-pandemic cruise levels is an objective for the BVIPA, we want all local businesses to have the opportunity to participate in this industry and therefore we need to get vaccinated; it is as simple as that. I trust we can, and we will manage together,” said the Managing Director of the BVIPA, Oleanvine Maynard.

This agency collaboration encourages people to protect themselves, their families, coworkers, and the community by availing themselves of a measure that will keep the cruise workers and guests safe, as well as permit the revitalization of this sector.