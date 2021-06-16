Marmaris Port Welcomes MSC Seaview for Crewing Call

The MSC Seaview has completed her eight-day crewing call in Marmaris, Turkey, which saw more than 700 crew members from across the world embark on the megaship.

According to a press release, the 323-meter-long cruise ship docked at the port early on June 8. The crew members arrived at the port via the new Istanbul Airport.

Marmaris Cruise Port previously served as a port of call for vessels of similar size to the MSC Seaview, including the MSC Splendida and MSC Fantasia.

Security and health protocols were strictly coordinated with the agent, the port, health officials and the ship, which made a huge impact on the success of the operation, Marmaris Cruise Port wrote.

“This crewing operation would not have been possible without the recent regulations introduced by the Turkish Maritime Directorate, which eased the visa and entry protocols, enabling easier crew change operations and the strong infrastructure of Marmaris Cruise Port. We are ready for summer 2021 and waiting to welcome ships with tourists next time,” said the General Manager of Marmaris Cruise Port Murat Tugay.