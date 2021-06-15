American Cruise Lines Confirms Two More New Ships for 2022

American Cruise Lines announced today that it has a signed contract with Chesapeake Shipbuilding of Salisbury, MD, to build two more modern riverboats in 2022.

The newbuilds will be the fifth and sixth in the company's modern series, first introduced in 2018.

Both new modern riverboats are yet to be named and will follow the 2021 debuts of American Jazz and American Melody on the Mississippi River.

Including the two newbuilds announced today, American’s fleet has grown to 15 ships: five small cruise ships, four classic paddlewheelers, and six modern riverboats.

In addition to the line’s newest modern riverboats, American said it also plans to continue building new small cruise ships for their popular U.S. coastal itineraries.

“American’s two new builds are welcome news for the industry here at home. They closely follow the two riverboats we are introducing this year and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to growth and leading the U.S. small ship market,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American. “While the pace of our new builds is increasing, we are committed to maintaining the small capacity of our ships, which continue to accommodate just 100-190 passengers. This distinction across our fleet truly enables us to deliver the personalized and sophisticated experience our guests have come to expect.”